Man United sign academy star to professional contract in major positive for Red Devils

Manchester United have announced that Noah Ajayi has signed a professional contract at Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the best talents in academy football, and his decision to commit his future to the 20-time English champions is major news for the club.

"Ajayi was a stand-out for Darren Fletcher’s Under-18s side last season, making important contributions to help the young Reds reach the FA Youth Cup final. The youngster has also featured for United’s Under-21s," read a statement from Man United on their official website.

The Red Devils have been in discussions with Ajayi for some time, and there has never been any genuine concern that the attacker could decide to look elsewhere.

Ajayi is already off the mark in terms of goals this season, finding the back of the net once in two appearances in the Under-18s Premier League.

Good things come to those who work.



Noah Ajayi commits to United ?? pic.twitter.com/xM14cyiz29 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2026

Man United teenager Ajayi signs professional contract

The 6ft 2in forward also helped Man United record a 5-0 victory over Sabah in the UEFA Youth League earlier this month, and he is viewed as a potential future first-team star.

Ajayi scored twice in the FA Youth Cup last season, while he struck nine goals in all competitions, impressing with his movement and pace.

Man United announced the signing of Karim Cassim from Manchester City on Thursday, while deals for David Eze (also of Man City) and Liverpool's Isaac Konde are expected to be confirmed in the near future.

When could Ajayi make first-team Man United debut?

Ajayi still has a lot of work to do in order to put himself in a position to make his first-team debut.

However, if he continues to progress and excel for Man United at academy level, then there is a chance that a senior appearance could come before the end of the campaign.

The FA Cup could potentially offer Ajayi's best route into the first team, while a couple of absences in the final third of the field might see him make a senior squad in the not too distant future.

It is clear that Man United have extremely high hopes for the academy star.