Benjamin Sesko injury latest: Slovenia manager's latest comments will raise alarm bells among Man United fans

Slovenia manager Bostjan Cesar has suggested that Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko could be set for another lengthy spell out of action due to his chronic shin problem.

The 23-year-old missed the end of the 2025-26 campaign with pain in his shin, and he was then absent for Man United's entire pre-season due to the issue, with some reports in Slovenia calling it 'chronic'.

Sesko has scored twice in six appearances for the Red Devils this season, but he was absent against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend.

The striker had been due to represent Slovenia during the September/October international break, but he was forced to pull out of the squad due to his injury.

Sesko's persistent absence from the Slovenia squad during his time at Man United has allegedly caused strain between the two parties.

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Sesko is currently sidelined with potentially 'chronic' shin injury

The attacker has not actually played for Slovenia since October 2025, missing each of the team's last six matches through injury, and now Cesar has delivered a potentially worrying update for Man United.

“This isn’t an easy time for Benjamin,” he told Planet Nagomet. “He is going through a difficult period in his career, as we know he hasn’t suffered many injuries in the past. It is an atypical injury that requires time to heal.

“The most important thing now is for Sesko to surround himself with people he trusts and believes in, and for everyone around him to remain positive. Because that is what he needs. He needs time, he needs good rehabilitation – and Slovenia needs him too, once he is fully healthy.

“It is a process that not only Benjamin goes through, but all footballers. Naturally, there was no such criticism when he was fit and scoring goals. He’s aware of this. He is a professional. I believe he doesn’t read these things or let them weigh on his mind.

“He is a young player, and things are moving incredibly fast in his life. But he has already made the mental shift. His mind will have to make such transitions in the future as well."

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When will Sesko be back in action?

Man United are still allegedly hopeful that Sesko will be available against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10, when the Red Devils return to Premier League action.

However, it is unclear whether the international break will provide enough recovery time for Sesko to return to training ahead of the contest with Spurs at Old Trafford.

There will naturally be concern surrounding what could potentially become a 'chronic' issue.

Sesko has scored 14 goals in 38 appearances for Man United, showing a number of positive signs during his time at Old Trafford, but he is yet to find consistency in his performances.