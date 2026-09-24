Jarrad Branthwaite: Surprise club ‘working on’ transfer for Everton star as Man United face competition

Everton’s arch rivals Liverpool are reportedly ‘working on’ a shock deal to sign defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Reds have not signed a player directly from the Toffees since 2002 when defender Abel Xavier crossed Merseyside for around £800,000.

However, Football Insider reports that Liverpool are plotting a move for Branthwaite next summer and have scouts watching him closely.

The 24-year-old is said to ‘ticks a number of boxes’ for Liverpool, who have stepped up their efforts to identify new left-sided centre-backs to replace 35-year-old captain Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk’s remains an important first-team figure in Andoni Iraola’s squad, but his long-team future at Anfield is uncertain having entered the final 12 months of his contract.

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Liverpool enter race for Man Utd, Real Madrid-linked Branthwaite

As things stand, it is difficult to envisage Everton letting one of their star players join a direct rival in Liverpool, unless a significant offer was received.

Liverpool are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Branthwaite, who has been a long-term defensive target for Manchester United.

Recent reports claim that Michael Carrick’s side have made ‘fresh contact’ with the player’s representatives, but they face competition from the likes of Real Madrid and rivals Manchester City for his signature.

Everton are under no immediate pressure to part ways with Branthwaite, who signed a new five-year contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last summer to keep him tied to the Toffees until 2030.

Manager David Moyes recently expressed how important it is for Everton to keep hold of Branthwaite if the club wishes to progress forward and attract new players of a similar calibre.

“There's no doubt he's a great footballer,” Moyes told reporters: "He was someone who, when I came in, I was determined the club should keep hold of."

“We've got him on a really good long contract now,” the Scotsman added. “So my idea is that we build and we bring more players of that level in which makes Jarrad want to stay and that makes him realise that we're building a team, which is going to be improving.

“We have to show those players, and we have to show people like Jarrad Branthwaite, that we are going to make those steps to continue to step forward.”

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England boss Tuchel: ‘Branthwaite has big potential’

Branthwaite has played in all five of Everton’s Premier League games so far this season, helping the club keep three clean sheets and enter the international break unbeaten (W2 D3).

He has since been rewarded with an England call-up by head coach Thomas Tuchel, who has picked the 6ft 5in centre-back over Chelsea’s Levi Colwill for the UEFA Nations League.

"I wanted to give Jarrad the chance. He was injured several times when we had the chance to call him up," Tuchel explained.

"Now he had a very good start with Everton and is also left-footed - it was just a 51% on Jarrad because I don't have a clear idea what he is about but I have a clear picture of what Levi can bring us."

In a separate interview, Tuchel added: “We have Jarrad for a long time on our radar and in our notes. It’s big potential.

“He’s fast, tall, good in build-up, has a strong left foot. It seems like he has a good package to offer. The coach (Moyes) speaks very highly of him.”

Branthwaite labels England call-up an “amazing achievement”

Branthwaite himself is excited by the opportunity to represent his country, telling reporters: "It's brilliant, an amazing achievement. After last season my aspiration was to get into the squad, so to make it this time is good.

"All the hard work has paid off, so hopefully I can go there, enjoy myself and play some games.

"When you're injured, these are the things you look for in the future, and I think it's a great achievement to get into the squad. Hopefully I can go there, show what I can, and give a good account of myself.

"It's my dream to play for England so to have the chance to do it again is something special for me and my family. I can't wait."

Branthwaite, who earned his one and only England cap back in March 2024, is in contention to play for the Three Lions in Saturday’s Nations League opener against world champions Spain at Wembley Stadium.