Real Madrid transfer news: Man United-linked defender valued at £86m being 'weighed up' by Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid allegedly hold an interest in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Jose Mourinho can be relatively satisfied with the start to his second stint at the Bernabeu, winning six of seven matches across all competitions.

However, while Los Blancos sit in second position in the La Liga table, just one clean sheet - at home to Malaga - has been recorded.

The Portuguese is not short of central-defensive options, with Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio all competing for two places when available.

Nevertheless, as per GOAL, Mourinho is giving consideration to strengthening in that area of the pitch.

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Real Madrid considering Branthwaite move?

The report alleges that Branthwaite is on Real Madrid's radar, with the Englishman having become a regular in the Everton backline once again.

Four consecutive starts have been made in this season's Premier League, the 24-year-old recently helping the Toffees to draws against the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite hamstring issues in 2025-26, Branthwaite has still racked up 100 appearances for Everton, contributing five goals and three assists.

Branthwaite has a contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium until 2030, leaving the Merseyside outfit in a strong position with regards to his future.

As such, a recent report claimed that a €93m (£86m) price-tag had been placed on his shoulders.

Manchester United also continue to monitor any developments with Branthwaite, who is expected to move to a bigger club at some point in his career.

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How long can Everton retain Branthwaite's services?

Although Everton are a solid defensive outfit, David Moyes is reaching the likelihood of a transitional period with his centre-backs.

As well as Branthwaite arguably being the club's most prized asset, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are both 33 years of age.

The versatile Jake O'Brien has also been linked with a move elsewhere, casting further doubt over the level of business that Moyes may need to conduct in the middle of his defence in future transfer windows.