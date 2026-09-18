Real Madrid lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for fascinating Madrid derby

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho could make two changes to his starting side for Sunday's Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid.

Denzel Dumfries is expected to earn a recall on Sunday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold dropping to the bench, while Jude Bellingham is set to be introduced, most likely for Yan Diomande.

Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee) and Ferland Mendy (hip) are again unavailable for selection, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Diego Simeone's side.

Bernardo Silva is pushing to be introduced into the midfield, but it is expected that Mourinho will go with Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in that area of the field.

Vinicius Junior has only scored once for Real Madrid this season, and the Brazil international is still waiting to truly kickstart his campaign.

Kylian Mbappe has again been in excellent goalscoring form this term, finding the back of the net on seven occasions in six appearances in Spain's top flight, and he will continue in the side.

Arda Guler is also set to retain his spot in the starting team.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe