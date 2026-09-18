Preview: AC Milan vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

Completing Serie A's final matchday before the international break, AC Milan will look to bounce back from European failure when Lecce visit San Siro on Sunday evening.

While the Rossoneri suffered their first competitive defeat under Ruben Amorim in midweek, the Salentini were still celebrating last weekend's win over Monza.

Match preview

For the second time in four days, Milan fell two goals behind on Wednesday evening, but they could not replicate Saturday's stunning comeback against Lazio in their opening Europa League fixture.

Having salvaged a point from their last league game - which ended 2-2 at Stadio Olimpico - the Rossoneri were unable to get back into the contest against Benfica, suffering their first loss of the season.

Defeat was doubly painful for Amorim, who had been hosting his old club, and after starting with back-to-back league wins his team are now without a victory in three games.

Put into context, they came within minutes of beating Juventus before rescuing a draw against Lazio, then losing to in-form Benfica, so Milan fans may not be too concerned.

Sunday's game surely presents a chance to get straight back on track, as the Lombardy giants have not lost to Lecce at San Siro since the start of this century.

In fact, Milan have won all of their last four home games against this week's visitors - and by an aggregate score of 9-0.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Either home or away, Lecce's last league success against the Rossoneri dates back to April 2006, while they have failed to find the net in four of the last five meetings.

It is fair to say that precedent will not favour the Salentini, but recent form at least suggests they may have some chance.

Dating back to the tail end of last season's successful relegation fight, Eusebio Di Francesco's side have won four of their last six Serie A matches.

Although they suffered an early Coppa Italia exit to Serie B promotion hopefuls Palermo, a respectable tally of six points this term matches that of both Napoli and Atalanta.

An incredible start saw Lecce beat likely survival rivals Monza last week, as Lassana Coulibaly's brace and a Tiago Gabriel header put them 3-1 up within 21 minutes; they ultimately won 3-2.

The southern club tend to struggle a little more away from the Via del Mare, but they will have nothing much to lose when they visit Milan.

AC Milan Serie A form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Lecce Serie A form:

Lecce form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Amorim made a few changes in midweek, with Luka Modric notably being rested, but the veteran schemer could return to Milan's starting XI on Sunday, along with Adrien Rabiot and Mario Gila.

Notwithstanding any issues arising from the game against Benfica, the hosts should have a clean bill of health, giving their coach plenty of options to choose from.

Two places in support of lone striker Goncalo Ramos are being keenly contested, and Christian Pulisic is back in the mix after playing the whole second half on Wednesday.

Lecce are the American's favourite opponent in Serie A, with five goals against them in as many matches; however, he has not started a league game since April.

Meanwhile, the visitors must travel north without injured striker Willem Geubbels, while midfielders Medon Berisha and Omri Gandelman remain doubts.

In the latter pair's likely absence, Coulibaly (two goals and one assist this season) and Ivan Ilic (two assists) should man Lecce's engine room.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Musah, Moreira; Rabiot, Cisse; Ramos

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ilic, Maleh; Pierotti, Stulic, Monteiro

We say: AC Milan 2-0 Lecce

Milan may have to wait, but they can continue their complete dominance of Lecce with a routine win at San Siro.

All seven of the Rossoneri's goals this term have come inside the final half-hour; curiously, the slow-starting Salentini have conceded five of seven goals within 30 minutes of kickoff.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.