Aston Villa transfer news: Free-scoring Brazilian star 'attracting interest' from five clubs

Aston Villa are allegedly one of five clubs who are interested in signing Cruzeiro forward Kaio Jorge.

Unai Emery and his squad are currently preparing for Wednesday's EFL Cup third round tie against Coventry City.

However, the Spaniard may start to come under pressure if Villa do not progress from that contest, a consequence of having made a winless start to the new Premier League campaign.

Despite their well-documented issues with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial issues, Villa could feel inclined to push to sign another attacker in the January transfer window.

As per Bolavip, Villa may reignite their interest in signing Jorge should their form not improve.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa among five clubs who want Kaio Jorge

Since a failed stint in Italy with Juventus, Jorge has been back in his homeland of Brazil with Cruzeiro.

The one-cap Brazil international is fast becoming a club legend, contributing 50 goals and 13 assists from just 109 appearances across all competitions.

Cruzeiro was well placed to retain the services of the 24-year-old, who has a contract until 2030.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that AC Milan, Fiorentina, Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica are all considering whether to make an approach for the versatile attacker.

Enquiries are said to have been made for Jorge, albeit only to determine whether a deal at the start of 2027 may be plausible.

© Imago

Would Kaio Jorge jump at chance to return to Europe?

Although lucrative opportunities could arrive for Jorge, it is far from a certainty that he would accept a chance to return to Europe.

Albeit still in the infancy of his career at the time, contributing three goals and one assist in 33 appearances for Juventus and loan club Frosinone is hardly encouraging.

That said, Cruzeiro are said to hold the opinion that their preference would be to sell to a European club if Jorge expressed a desire to leave.

They currently sit in sixth place in the Brasileiro table and are battling to qualify for next season's Copa Libertadores.