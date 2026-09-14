Real Madrid confirm three absentees for Elche clash as Aurelien Tchouameni update is provided

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has said that Aurelien Tchouameni will play "more minutes" in Tuesday's La Liga contest with Elche.

Tchouameni missed the start of the campaign with a muscular injury, but he has now featured in the team's last two matches, playing the final 11 minutes against Inter Milan in the Champions League and the last 21 minutes against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

The 26-year-old will again be involved against Elche, but Mourinho has not revealed whether the France international will feature from the first whistle.

“I think more minutes, yes. Without a doubt, more minutes than with Inter, which were 10-15, and we were all hesitant; we could have gone to 20-25. I’d say in the next matches, there will surely be more," Mourinho told reporters.

"He’s getting better, stronger, and more confident every time. I’d say tomorrow, for sure he’ll play at some point, but I can’t say how long.”

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Militao, Mendy, Rodrygo remain absent for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will again be without the services of Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo through injury for the clash with Elche.

Head coach Mourinho is expected to make changes to his team ahead of this weekend's Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid.

Yan Diomande was also discussed in the manager's pre-match press conference, with the 19-year-old still looking to ignite his Real Madrid career, having been unable to score or provide an assist in his six appearances for the club thus far.

“He’s not missing anything. If he were in another team with fewer high-potential players instead of being at Madrid with this squad, he would probably be a starter playing 90 minutes every game," said Mourinho when asked about the summer arrival.

"But when I say this about Diomande, I say it about everyone. The squad is strong, it has many options. A coach who only focuses on 10 players and forgets the rest runs out of fuel in the engine over the season and also loses motivation and internal competitiveness.

"If you want to talk about Diomande, then we’re talking about Diomande, Vinicius [Junior], Arda [Guler], Brahim [Diaz], and in January, Rodrygo. This idea of an undisputed starter, as you all love to use that term, is difficult.”

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, three points behind the leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid squad vs. Elche

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Asencio, Huijsen, Trent, Konate, Cucurella, Carreras, Rudiger, Dumfries; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bernardo, Thiago; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Espi, Brahim, Diomande