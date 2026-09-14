Preview: Coventry City vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

With both sides struggling badly in the league, Coventry City and Aston Villa must try to build some momentum on Wednesday, when they clash in round three of the EFL Cup.

The Midlands rivals will meet for the first time since May 2001, when Villa's victory relegated the Sky Blues from England's top flight.

Match preview

Since that fateful day, it has been a long road back to the elite level for Coventry, who finally returned to the Premier League as clear winners of the Championship last season.

However, that joy has been quelled by a dismal start to the current campaign, as the Sky Blues have yet to claim a point or even score, while conceding 10 goals.

Five were shipped against Brighton & Hove Albion last week, after Taiwo Awoniyi's red card left the hosts one man short for most of the second half.

Frank Lampard's team have become the Coventry side since 1919 to start a league season with four consecutive losses, and their lone success this term has come in the EFL Cup.

Awoniyi scored the opener as they beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2 in the second round, setting up Wednesday's tie with regional rivals Aston Villa.

The pair have never previously met in the EFL Cup, and their most recent knockout tie saw the Sky Blues win 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round some 28 years ago.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

League Cup winners in 1994 and again two years later, Villa finally ended their wait for more major silverware last term by lifting the Europa League trophy.

Since then, though, not much has gone right for Unai Emery's men, with a turbulent transfer window being followed by a sluggish start to domestic football.

The Villans have only put one Premier League point on the board, following Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest.

Having previously dug out a 3-2 win away to Club Brugge in the Champions League, they were sunk by a late Igor Jesus strike at Villa Park, after Alysson had raised hopes by hauling them level.

Now, the Birmingham club must make a short trip to Coventry, aiming to progress past the third round of the EFL Cup for just a second time in six seasons.

Despite a strong European record under Emery - and their appearance in the 2025 FA Cup semi-finals - Villa's recent runs in this competition have been cut short.

Coventry City EFL Cup form:

Coventry City form (all competitions):

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Coventry are still missing Haji Wright, Josh Eccles, Luke Woolfenden and Kaine Kesler-Hayden - the latter of whom came through Aston Villa's academy - but summer signing Sidiki Cherif has just made his first appearance.

After a cameo in the mauling by Brighton, the Guinea striker can compete for selection with Awoniyi, whose Premier League suspension kicks in this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Elis Simms is fit enough to play any part, having failed to make the squad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Villa are without Leon Goretzka, Brian Madjo and long-term absentee Amadou Onana; the presence of Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen and Pau Torres is also in some doubt.

More positively, Johan Manzambi returned to action against Nottingham Forest, and Joao Gomes is available after serving the final game of his three-match league ban.

Amid a busy schedule across multiple competitions, Emery is set to rotate his squad, so recent recruits such as Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ibrahim Mbaye could make their first start.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Mfuni; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Torp, Dasilva; Tchaouna, Hamer; Cherif

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Bizot; Wan-Bissaka, Harwood-Bellis, Mings, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Kamara; McGinn, Buendia, Mbaye; Abraham

We say: Coventry City 1-2 Aston Villa

Piling more misery on poor Coventry, this battle of early Premier League strugglers should go in Aston Villa's favour, as several talented newcomers will be keen to impress.

The hosts may have little interest in cup competitions this season, as their fight for top-flight survival looks set to be both long and hard.

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