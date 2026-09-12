Premier League Gameweek 4
Coventry
Sep 13, 2026 2.00pm
0
5
HT : 0 1
FT The Coventry Building Society Arena
Brighton
  • Taiwo Awoniyi 53' redcard
  • goal Charalampos Kostoulas 35'
  • goal Malick Yalcouyé 51'
  • goal Pascal Groß 70'
  • goal Lewis Dunk  83'
  • goal Yasin Ayari 90'+4'

Team News: Coventry vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Coventry vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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The maiden Premier League meeting between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion will be fought at the CBS Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Frank Lampard's side are still searching for their first win and first goal of the top-flight campaign, while the Seagulls have lost each of their last three league away games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

COVENTRY vs. BRIGHTON

COVENTRY

Out: Haji Wright (thigh), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (thigh), Josh Eccles (unspecified), Luke Woolfenden (knee)

Doubtful: Sidiki Cherif (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Amenda, Thomas, Pinnock; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Onyeka, Dasilva; Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Awoniyi

BRIGHTON

Out: Yankuba Minteh (calf), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Mats Wieffer (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified)

Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (ankle), Femi Azeez (thigh), Michael Svoboda (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

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