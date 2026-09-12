Liverpool vs. Fulham lineups confirmed as Bradley Barcola, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo decisions revealed

Liverpool and Fulham have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Anfield.

The Reds return to top-flight duty following a 2-1 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, which came at a slight cost as Bradley Barcola and Milos Kerkez were both withdrawn due to cramp.

Andoni Iraola was already without Cody Gakpo for the European encounter due to the Dutchman's adductor injury, although both he and Barcola were spotted with the squad ahead of kickoff.

The attacking pair are both in the matchday ranks for the 3pm kickoff, although only Barcola has been cleared to start, as Gakpo takes his place on the substitutes' bench.

Iraola has nevertheless made one change in attack, bringing in Victor Munoz for Rio Ngumoha, while Ryan Gravenberch replaces Alexis Mac Allister in midfield despite the latter's winning goal in midweek.

The third and final change to the hosts' XI sees Kostas Tsimikas step in for Kerkez at left-back, as Ronald Araujo continues on the right-hand side in place of Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool vs. Fulham: Andoni Iraola makes three changes to starting lineup

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Fulham head coach and former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa has made just two changes to the Cottagers XI that started last weekend's 3-2 London derby loss to Crystal Palace.

Summer signing David Affengruber comes in for his debut at centre-back alongside Calvin Bassey, as Joachim Andersen is dropped to the bench.

Arbeloa has also opted for a more defensive-minded midfield, pairing the returning Sander Berge with Shea Charles, a move that will force Alex Iwobi into a more attacking role.

Berge's promotion to the first XI has come at the expense of Cesar Palacios, who like Mac Allister has been demoted despite finding the back of the net in his most recent appearance.

Kenny Tete, Emile Smith Rowe and Kevin - all of whom made headlines for their cryptic social media activity after the loss to Palace - are among the replacements, as is new signing Hugo Larsson.

Liverpool start the day 13 places and five points above winless Fulham in the Premier League table, and the Reds eased past the Cottagers 2-0 in this exact fixture last season.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Frimpong, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Larsson, Angel, Smith Rowe, Palacios, Kevin, Muniz