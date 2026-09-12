Liverpool news: How Ronald Araujo has become Andoni Iraola’s right-back solution

Ronald Araujo has quickly emerged as an unexpected solution to Liverpool’s right-back problems, with Andoni Iraola praising both the defender’s performances and the positive impact of his move from Barcelona.

The Uruguay international arrived at Anfield with a reputation primarily built at centre-back, but circumstances have already forced Liverpool to use him in a different role.

Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to make the desired impact at the beginning of the campaign, while Conor Bradley remains unavailable and Joe Gomez continues to be managed carefully because of fitness concerns.

Giovanni Leoni is also being handled cautiously following the serious knee injury that ruled him out for the entirety of last season.

That has left Iraola with limited options on the right side of defence.

Araujo has responded by starting twice at right-back despite the position not being his natural role, and his early performances have given Liverpool a potentially valuable alternative.

The 27-year-old also impressed during Liverpool’s 2-1 Champions League comeback victory over Atletico Madrid, continuing an encouraging start to life in England.

Why Iraola believes Liverpool move has helped Araujo

Araujo’s arrival at Liverpool came after a difficult final period at Barcelona in which he had stepped away from football temporarily to focus on his mental wellbeing.

Iraola believes that the change of environment may have been exactly what the defender needed.

“I think this change has been good for him mentally; maybe he needed something like this,” the Liverpool boss said.

“He has also been playing very well, which is remarkable because it is difficult to come from the bench as a centre-back.

“When he has been able to start — even in a position that is not his — he has performed very well.”

Araujo had initially been introduced from the bench against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, with Iraola highlighting the difficulty of entering matches cold as a central defender.

His response in those appearances helped build confidence before the Uruguayan was handed opportunities from the start.

“In the games against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, it was difficult for him to start on the bench as a centre-back, but he came in and played well, and we scored a goal with him on the pitch,” Iraola added.

“Maybe that gave him confidence and, when he had the opportunity to start, even in a position he had played before but which is not his usual one, he was brilliant.”

Iraola has also highlighted the experience Araujo brings to a Liverpool squad expected to challenge on several fronts.

The defender is accustomed to Champions League football and title races from his years at Barcelona, although adapting to England has presented another challenge.

“Maybe his biggest obstacle has been the language,” Iraola said.

“He doesn’t speak much English, and adapting to a new country can sometimes be difficult, but he is getting a lot of help in the dressing room.”

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How Araujo is easing Liverpool’s right-back problem

Liverpool did not sign Araujo primarily to become their first-choice right-back, but the early weeks of the season have created an immediate need in that position.

Frimpong has yet to fully convince, Bradley remains sidelined and Gomez’s fitness continues to limit the reliability of Iraola’s alternatives.

That has opened the door for Araujo.

Although naturally a centre-back, his physical strength, defensive instincts and experience operating in wide areas allow him to offer a more conservative option on the right.

His presence can also give Liverpool greater defensive security when Iraola wants to protect against dangerous opposition wingers or add height and power to the back line.

The solution does not necessarily have to become permanent.

Araujo could eventually return to the centre once Liverpool regain their other right-sided options, while his longer-term role will depend on how the squad develops over the coming months.

For now, though, his versatility has become particularly valuable.

Liverpool entered the season with uncertainty surrounding several defenders, and Araujo has already demonstrated that he can fill more than one of those gaps.

That adaptability may also strengthen his case to remain at Anfield beyond his initial spell if Liverpool eventually have the opportunity to make his move permanent for £47m.

More immediately, Iraola appears to have discovered something useful earlier than expected.

A player brought in for his experience and centre-back qualities has, within weeks, become a credible answer to one of Liverpool’s most awkward early-season selection problems.