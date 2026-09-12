Preview: Como vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh from an historic success in Europe, Como will return to domestic duty on Monday evening, when they welcome Parma to Stadio Sinigaglia.

After beating RB Leipzig in the Champions League, the hosts have won their last two matches 4-1; meanwhile, the visitors have only claimed one Serie A point so far.

Match preview

Adapting seamlessly to the challenge of Champions League football, European rookies Como started their league-phase campaign by sweeping Leipzig aside on Thursday evening.

Less than a decade after dwelling in Italy's fourth tier, the Lariani demonstrated their continental potential under Cesc Fabregas, whose team put on a fearless show at the Sinigaglia.

His side had started Serie A with three away games while the lakeside stadium was upgraded to meet UEFA regulations, but they returned to home turf with an emphatic 4-1 win, thanks to two goals in either half.

Tougher tests are to come, but Como certainly laid down a marker with their typically dominant display, and they can look forward to facing Feyenoord in Rotterdam next month.

However, Fabregas has called for calm while stating the need for his young squad to perform twice a week, and another hurdle awaits them on Monday.

After an opening draw with Udinese, then back-to-back wins over Napoli and Genoa, Como are unbeaten in nine games dating back to the end of last season - and their recent record against Parma is very favourable.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Following a 1-0 defeat there in May, Parma have won none of the last seven clashes in Como, across both Serie B and Serie A.

The Gialloblu were also left empty-handed after their first two Serie A fixtures of the new season, failing to post either a point or a goal before last week's game against Monza.

Teenage forward Simone Lontani ended both droughts by scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Stadio Tardini, where they had previously crashed out of the Coppa Italia to Cremonese.

Carlos Cuesta's side finished safely in mid-table but struggled to score last season, and following the summer exit of Mateo Pellegrino they have tallied just eight shots on target this term.

Having also lost their last three away games without scoring - one of which was against Como - expectations may be low when they visit Lombardy.

Como Serie A form:

Como form (all competitions):

Parma Serie A form:

Parma form (all competitions):

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L

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D

Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

After Fabregas made just one change to Como's XI for their Champions League debut, there may be a more substantial turnover for two domestic games before the international break.

Recent arrival Moise Kean will challenge last term's top scorer Tasos Douvikas for selection up front, with several forwards having already recorded multiple goals and assists this season.

Douvikas, Nico Paz, Martin Baturina and Assane Diao - who has found the net three times in his last two appearances - all feature on that list.

Only long-term absentee Jayden Addai is currently injured, so Fabregas will have plenty of options to choose from; meanwhile, his compatriot Cuesta could be missing several men.

Parma midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is still sidelined by a groin injury; Adrian Bernabe and Ousmane Diallo are both doubts.

Sascha Britschgi was withdrawn from the draw against Monza with a knock but should be ready to play on Monday evening.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Chalobah, Ramon, Kaiki; Perrone, Da Cunha; Diao, Paz, Baturina; Kean

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Carlos, Troilo; Britschgi, Keita, Ordonez, Fabbian, Valeri; Lontani, Toure

We say: Como 2-0 Parma

It may take time for Como to become familiar with an intense schedule, but they have plenty of squad depth to deal with that new challenge.

Blessed with such talent, Fabregas can introduce fresh legs before kickoff and during the match, leaving goal-shy Parma with little prospect of picking up a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.