Preview: Torino vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to prolong their perfect start to the Serie A season, in-form Roma will visit Torino on Monday evening.

After the Giallorossi's midweek return to the Champions League produced a valuable point, they now want to retain top spot in Italy's top flight.

Match preview

Roma had to watch with envy for seven long years as other Italian clubs dined at Europe's top table, but that wait for a Champions League seat finally ended on Thursday.

Faced with a tough trip to Istanbul as their first assignment in the league phase, they seized the lead through Bryan Cristante, but Fenerbahce found an equaliser soon after half time.

It was then a case of holding out for a 1-1 draw, as Mile Svilar made several saves and Fener struck the woodwork late on.

That halted Roma's blistering start to the season, after they had racked up 10 goals while posting three wins from three in Serie A.

Last week's incredible late comeback against Atalanta left them top of the early standings - just ahead of reigning champions Inter Milan - as Gian Piero Gasperini defeated his former club.

So far, the Giallorossi have registered 71 shots and only faced 22, with top scorer Donyell Malen already finding the net five times, prompting talk that they could fight for the title.

Dating back to the tail end of last term, Roma have won eight straight league matches, which represents their fourth-best streak ever, so Gasperini may well have one eye on the Scudetto.

© Imago / Torino forward Che Adams in April 2026.

History is also on Roma's side, as they have won 14 of their last 19 Serie A matches against Torino, while keeping clean sheets on six of their last nine visits to Stadio Olimpico Grande.

Precedent may not favour Toro, but they will still be buzzing from their own comeback victory last week, when a second-half rally saw off Fiorentina.

New boss Ignazio Abate celebrated his first league win with the Granata, following defeats against AC Milan and Sassuolo - plus a meek Coppa Italia exit to Monza.

On his second debut for the Turin club, Rolando Mandragora sparked the fightback with a trademark stunner, before Che Adams produced a late winner that ultimately led to Fiorentina firing their coach.

Now comes a much tougher test, as Torino must face a free-scoring Roma side, having conceded in each of their last eight Serie A matches.

Torino Serie A form:

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Roma Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Roma have benefited from a quiet treatment table this season, but key midfielder Manu Kone was withdrawn early in the second half of their draw with Fenerbahce and is now a doubt for Monday's trip to Turin.

Lorenzo Pellegrini recently returned to full training and could come into Gasperini's thinking, but it is more likely that Nicolo Pisilli or Marten de Roon would deputise if required.

Amid a busy schedule, the visitors may make several changes, potentially meaning a rest for injury-prone star Paulo Dybala, who has provided four assists in just three league appearances.

Santiago Castro will hope to replace Malen, who has not stopped scoring since finding the net on his Serie A debut against Torino in January; the latter has already racked up five more goals this term.

Toro also have a few forwards to pick from, though Abate seems to have settled on Adams and Giovanni Simeone as his preferred pair.

Cesare Casadei is still struggling with a muscular injury, while Saul Coco may miss out due to a minor knee problem, having been replaced before half time against Fiorentina.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Comuzzo, Ismajli, Comert; Belghali, Fitz-Jim, Mandragora, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Ghilardi; Molina, Cristante, Pisilli, Wesley; Soule, Mora; Malen

We say: Torino 1-2 Roma

Torino had one of Serie A's worst defensive records last season, and they are still leaking goals under new management.

That does not bode well for the visit of rampant Roma, who are full of confidence and have chance-creators all over the pitch.

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