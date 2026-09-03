Preview: Fiorentina vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

With both teams still seeking their first point of the Serie A season, Fiorentina and Torino will meet at Stadio Franchi on Saturday.

Neither side has got off the mark under their new manager, while Toro have just crashed out of the cup.

Match preview

Having taken most of last season trying to recover from a terrible start, Fiorentina have endured an even worse launch to the 2026-27 campaign, losing both league games by an aggregate score of 7-0.

New coach Fabio Grosso had begun with a 4-1 Coppa Italia win over Benevento, but his squad were simply swept aside by Roma on Serie A's opening matchday.

After losing 4-0 at Stadio Olimpico, more embarrassment was to follow with a 3-0 home loss to newly promoted Frosinone, who were good value for their victory.

Since then, Fiorentina's recruitment team has been working overtime to replace star striker Moise Kean, finishing off a frantic transfer window by bringing in Beto, Pedro Goncalves and Willy Gnonto.

Grosso must hope that has an immediate effect, as the Viola are back on home turf this weekend, when another reverse would surely draw the wrath of their fans.

At least history will be on the hosts' side: they have lost just one of their last 36 Serie A games against Torino at the Franchi.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Overall, the recent ledger is more balanced, as the pair have played out draws in each of their last three meetings.

This time, Torino will travel to Tuscany in a similar state to their ailing hosts, having also failed to put any points on the board.

After a 2-1 home loss to AC Milan, new coach Ignazio Abate saw his team beaten by Sassuolo last week; heaping further pressure on the club's unpopular owner, they subsquently slumped out of the cup.

Having only edged past Serie B side Carrarese in round one, Monza eliminated Toro from the Coppa Italia on Tuesday evening, making it three straight defeats in the space of 10 days.

Given Fiorentina's woes they will look to end that trend on Saturday - but the Granata have only won one of their last 10 away fixtures.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

L

L

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W

L

L

Torino Serie A form:

L

L

Torino form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Fiorentina completed their huge summer overhaul on deadline day, and several new buys could be involved - including Alieu Njie, who has just joined from Torino.

Signed as Kean's replacement, Beto must vie with Mateo Pellegrino to lead the Viola's front line; the latter has scored five Serie A goals against Torino over the past two seasons.

Grosso will also have many options to choose from elsewhere, as only long-term absentee Fabiano Parisi has been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Torino handed new goalkeeper Lucas Perri his debut on Tuesday, when Abate made a handful of changes.

Once again, Che Adams, Sandro Kulenovic, ex-Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone and club captain Duvan Zapata will fight for two available places up front.

Cesare Casadei is still struggling with a muscular injury, but Toro have bolstered their squad by signing Rafik Belghali, Nathan Patterson and Daniel Braganca.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dodo, Dragusin, Ranieri, Valdepenas; Ndour, Oulai; Mastantuono, Atta, Njie; Pellegrino

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Comuzzo, Coco, Comert; Belghali, Gineitis, Fitz-Jim, Cacciamani; Vlasic, Adams; Simeone

We say: Fiorentina 2-2 Torino

It may be a fourth straight draw between two clubs who have started the season slowly - neither has looked convincing at the back.

Fiorentina's greater firepower could be cancelled out by the pressure of playing at home, as they won just four league games in Florence last season.

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