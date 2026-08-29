Leeds United transfer news: Fiorentina 'pursuing deal' for wantaway Whites attacker

Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto has reportedly attracted interest from Italian club Fiorentina ahead of the transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old featured in pre-season for Daniel Farke's side before picking up a hamstring injury, meaning that the forward has failed to play in a competitive clash for his employers so far in 2026-27.

Gnonto was supposedly an option for Bundesliga club Freiburg ahead of the summer transfer window, with the German club looking to bolster their attacking options after narrowly missing out on Europa League glory.

The Italian has been replaced at Elland Road since the Whites' promotion to the Premier League in 2025, with Wales international Harry Wilson the shiniest new arrival in Yorkshire during the current trading point.

The 29-year-old enjoyed the most productive campaign of his top-flight career last season for the Cottagers, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists across a total of 36 Premier League appearances.

© Imago / News Images

Fiorentina make move for Leeds attacker Gnonto?

According to Sky Sports News, Gnonto could be approaching an Elland Road exit before the shutting of the summer transfer window on Tuesday (September 1), with an Italian club eyeing up his talents.

The report claims that Serie A regulars Fiorentina are pursuing a deal for the 22-year-old, although it is currently unclear whether that agreement between the clubs would be temporary or permanent.

Gnonto is supposedly disappointed and frustrated by his lack of game time in the Premier League last season for Leeds as they secured a commendable 14th-placed finish in the top flight.

The winger's chances of making a senior appearance in the near future have been reduced by a hamstring issue, however, the 13-time international has returned to full first-team training this week.

After stints of senior football in Switzerland and England, Gnonto is set to be offered the chance for a return to his native Italy by Fiorentina, who will be chasing the European spots in Serie A.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Leeds' attacking options

Farke's options at the top end of the pitch have improved massively since Leeds' second-tier days, as shown by the recent departure of title-winning hero Joel Piroe to Championship side West Ham United.

In a similar vein, winger Gnonto has been thrown to the side by the Europe-chasing Yorkshiremen, who did extremely well to lure Welsh wizard Wilson to Elland Road ahead of the new term.

There is the appetite for further attacking incomings at Leeds, with Farke targeting more support and competition for former England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the focal point of the team.