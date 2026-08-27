Leeds United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brentford: Gudmundsson, Gnonto latest

Leeds United kicked off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last Saturday, with Anton Stach's 88th-minute free kick making the difference.

Three days later both teams met in the second round of the EFL Cup at the same ground, and Daniel Farke's side triumphed yet again, with Daniel James and James Justin scoring to secure a 2-0 victory as they advanced into the next round.

The Whites will take on high-flying Brentford, who have also won their two competitive games this season, with both teams looking to maintain their perfect starts to the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before they welcome the Bees to Elland Road.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Brentford)

Gabriel Gudmundsson is dealing with a hamstring injury he picked up against Liverpool, and this has kept him sidelined for some weeks, but he is on course for a return on Sunday.

Wilfried Gnonto

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Wilfried Gnonto also suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season, and he is set to miss Sunday's clash.

As it stands, the Italy international is penned down for a return early next month.

Ilia Gruev

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Ilia Gruev is making progress in his recovery from the knee injury that he sustained in April, but he is fully back in team training with the coaches being careful with his re-integration.

At this time, it is possible he makes a return in the next week.

LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST

Leeds have no players banned for the visit to the City Ground.