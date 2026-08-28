Man City transfer news LIVE: Ayyoub Bouaddi debut, Jack Grealish stance, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Friday, August 28!

Enzo Maresca's men continue their Premier League campaign away to Crystal Palace on Friday night, when a new £86m signing could potentially make his debut.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 28?

Ayyoub Bouaddi may be about to make his debut with Manchester City, with Enzo Maresca providing an update on the 18-year-old Morocco midfielder ahead of the away trip to Crystal Palace, suggesting the record-breaking £85.6m signing from Lille could feature imminently.

Maresca's comments came as a Sports Mole exclusive with Gareth Barry cautioned that even with Bouaddi's arrival, City face a significant midfield rebuilding challenge following the departures of Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez in the same window.

Brazilian winger Allan Elias, who joined from Palmeiras for £34.2m earlier in the window as Savinho's replacement, was separately the subject of analysis backing his suitability for Premier League football, with the 22-year-old's work rate over 90 minutes and defensive contribution identified as the attributes that most appeal to Maresca's pressing system.

Jack Grealish is expected to make a final decision on his immediate future in the coming days, with Aston Villa and Everton both confirmed to have made direct contact with his representatives, though the 30-year-old former £100m signing is taking his time and keeping all options open before committing.

City face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday in their second Premier League fixture, with Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea likely to feature for Patrick Vieira's side in a direct all-time parallel with City's defensive departures.