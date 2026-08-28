Man United transfer news LIVE: £43m Eduardo Camavinga bid, Joshua Zirkzee exit, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Friday, August 28!

Michael Carrick's side are gearing up to face Ipswich Town at home this weekend, while the transfer team apparently plot a late £70m double Spanish swoop.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man United done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 28?

The most dramatic transfer revelation of August 27 was the re-emergence of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a midfield target, with United reportedly preparing a bid of approximately £43m for the France international alongside a separate £27m offer for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

The combined £70m investment would represent a bold final push from Michael Carrick to address the two most pressing remaining squad gaps - left-back and midfield - after Carlos Baleba's ankle injury left a hole in the engine room that Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos were exposed in during the 2-0 opening-day defeat to Hull City.

Camavinga has struggled to pin down a regular starting role at Real Madrid despite his clear quality, and the attractiveness of the deal lies in the gap between his potential and his current valuation, with the 23-year-old France international ideally suited to the press-heavy style Carrick has implemented.

However, Real Madrid missing out on Rodri to Barcelona had seemingly shut the door on an exit for any of Jose Mourinho's midfielders, including erstwhile United target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Balde, 22, had previously been reluctant to leave Barcelona but his stance has reportedly shifted, and a bid of £27m represents reasonable value for a left-back with international experience who would address the position Carrick identified as essential throughout the summer.

Joshua Zirkzee moved closer to a Serie A exit with advanced talks confirmed over a move to Fiorentina with a substantial loan fee, a departure that would create both funds and a squad vacancy that Carrick is reported to be looking to fill with Freiburg's Igor Matanovic.