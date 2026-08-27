Man United transfer news: Red Devils eyeing late move for 'Joshua Zirkzee replacement' who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently in discussions with Fiorentina over Joshua Zirkzee, with the Netherlands international potentially joining the Italian club on an initial loan deal.

Fiorentina are allegedly willing to pay a loan fee of €5m (£4.3m) for Zirkzee, who has found it difficult to show his best form for the 20-time English champions since arriving from Bologna in 2024.

A departure for Zirkzee would likely lead to Man United entering the market for a replacement, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Matanovic is on their radar.

The 23-year-old, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, scored 15 times in 50 appearances for Freiburg during the 2025-26 campaign.

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Man United 'considering' late move for Matanovic

Matanovic is a 12-time Croatia international, and he has already been among the goals for Freiburg this season, scoring twice in three appearances, in addition to registering one assist.

The 6ft 5in striker has also played for St Pauli and Frankfurt during his professional career, while his overall record in the Bundesliga is 12 goals and two assists in 47 appearances.

Matanovic could provide competition for Benjamin Sesko at centre-forward this season, as a departure for Zirkzee would leave Man United short in the middle of their attack.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can both operate in that position, but the former struggled as a striker in Man United's 2-0 loss to Hull City in the Premier League last weekend.

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Man United vs. Ipswich: Who starts as the striker on Sunday?

Cunha, as mentioned, struggled as the centre-forward against Hull, so it would be a major surprise to see the Brazilian in that area against Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

Mbeumo impressed in pre-season through the middle and is an option, although that will depend on Amad Diallo's fitness, with the Ivorian missing out through injury against Hull.

Sesko came off the bench against Hull after recovering from a shin issue, and it remains to be seen if head coach Michael Carrick deems him fit enough to start this weekend.

Carrick therefore has a big decision to make in the final third of the field, as the 20-time English champions look to bounce back from the two-goal reverse to Hull.