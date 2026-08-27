Preview: Real Sociedad vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Sociedad will be aiming to avoid a third straight La Liga defeat at the start of the 2026-27 campaign when they host Espanyol on Saturday evening.

The Basque outfit are bottom of the La Liga table on zero points, while Espanyol are seventh, claiming three points from their first two league fixtures of the season.

Match preview

Real Sociedad opened their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis, before suffering a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid at Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe was in devastating form against Real Sociedad, scoring a hat-trick, and zero points from two matches have left the Basque outfit at the bottom of the division.

The White and Blues finished 10th in Spain's top flight last season, but they have secured Europa League football for the 2026-27 campaign courtesy of their 2025-26 Copa del Rey success.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have not added a single player to their first-team squad this summer, although a deal for Barcelona's Hector Fort is close, and more signings are set to be made before the market closes for business.

Real Sociedad are actually unbeaten against Espanyol in all competitions since November 2021, although both league games during the 2025-26 campaign finished level.

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Espanyol started their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 3-0 victory over Levante, but they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid last time out.

Three points from two matches represents a solid start to the season, and they currently sit in seventh spot in the table, three points off the leaders Real Madrid.

Manolo Gonzalez's side have made six signings this summer, with five of those arriving on loan, while there have also been a host of exits, so there is a fresh look to the squad this season.

The White and Blues finished 11th in Spain's top flight last term, but they had an exceptional first half of the 2025-26 campaign and had the look of a potential Champions League finisher.

Espanyol have lost 67 and won 52 of their previous 163 matches against Real Sociedad, while there have also been 44 draws between the two sides.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

Espanyol La Liga form:

Team News

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Real Sociedad will once again be without the services of Alvaro Odriozola due to a long-term knee injury, while Jon Gorrotxategi and Pablo Marin are seen as doubts.

Mikel Oyarzabal is once again expected to lead the line, while Takefusa Kubo is likely to retain his spot in a wide area for the Basque outfit.

However, there will be changes from the Real Madrid match, with Carlos Soler, Igor Zubeldia and Ander Barrenetxea all likely to come into the side.

As for Espanyol, Javi Puado and Kike Garcia will miss the game due to injury problems, while Leandro Cabrera is suspended for the away side.

Alex Calatrava impressed against Real Madrid last time out and is set to start, while Javier Hernandez should also keep his spot in the first XI.

Roberto Fernandez has scored twice in two La Liga appearances this season, and the 24-year-old will operate in the final third of the field.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez; Herrera, Soler; Kubo, Sucic, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Nunez, Riedel, Hinojo; Zarate, Exposito; Calatrava, Hernandez, Dolan; Fernandez

We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Espanyol

It is difficult to imagine Real Sociedad suffering a third straight defeat this season on Saturday, but we are expecting Espanyol to be good enough for a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.