Ipswich Town injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Florentino Luis latest

Ipswich Town will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues started life back in the top flight with a 2-1 success over Sunderland, before recording a 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Ipswich's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Man United, who were beaten by Hull City last time out.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Ipswich are currently without the services of Philogene-Bidace due to an ankle injury, with the attacker unlikely to be back until the middle of September.

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Man United)

Matusiwa faces a late fitness test on a thigh problem; a return against Liverpool on September 4 is more likely than a position in the squad for this match.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 4 (vs. Liverpool)

Ipswich will again be without the services of Taylor against Man United due to a knee injury, but the midfielder should be back against Liverpool.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Man United)

New signing Florentino again missed out against Leicester in the EFL Cup on Tuesday due to a calf issue, but he is expected to be back in the squad for this match.

IPSWICH'S SUSPENSION LIST

Ipswich have no players banned for this match.