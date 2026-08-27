Preview: Sassuolo vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

Both beaten on the opening matchday, Sassuolo and Torino will look to open their Serie A account on Saturday evening, when they meet at the Mapei Stadium.

After starting the season with a cup win over second-tier opposition, the pair suffered league defeats last week.

Match preview

Tasked with building on last term's 11th-placed finish, new Sassuolo coach Alberto Aquilani started well, as his team beat regional rivals Cesena in the Coppa Italia.

That set up a second-round tie against Frosinone, but the Neroverdi then faced a tough Serie A opener in Bergamo, where they narrowly lost out to Atalanta.

Despite recording the most shots of any side on matchday one, only Cas Odenthal's close-range header hit the net, and Sassuolo were beaten 2-1 by La Dea.

Dating back to last term, that was the Emilian club's fourth straight league defeat, but they may feel more comfortable back on home turf.

While they lost their first Serie A match at the Mapei Stadium this time last year, Sassuolo still posted an impressive nine home wins in 2025-26 - only five teams managed more.

However, they have a grim record there against Torino: one win from 11 attempts in Serie A.

© Imago / Torino forward Che Adams in April 2026.

In fact, Torino are undefeated against Sassuolo anywhere since September 2022, having done the league double last season.

Like their hosts, Toro are now under new management, and Ignazio Abate's first competitive game saw them edge past Carrarese in the Coppa Italia.

Abate then had to face his old club on Serie A's opening matchday, as the former AC Milan defender met Ruben Amorim's Rossoneri in Turin.

Still level at the hour mark, Torino then conceded two quick goals; a superb strike by Che Adams reduced their deficit deep into stoppage time but was only a consolation.

Now, before meeting Monza in the cup, the Granata must aim to secure a rare away win - they only managed four in Serie A last season.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

L

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

W

L

Torino Serie A form:

L

Torino form (all competitions):

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Aquilani has some issues to deal with, as Andrea Pinamonti - Sassuolo's top scorer last term - has just left for Lazio, while several players are injured.

Long-term absentees Ismael Kone and Fali Cande are currently joined on the sidelines by Edoardo Pieragnolo and club captain Domenico Berardi.

Sebastiano Esposito is expected to arrive as Pinamonti's replacement, but summer signing Kieron Bowie should lead the hosts' attack this weekend.

Meanwhile, several strikers are vying for selection in Torino's front line: Giovanni Simeone - who scored when these clubs met in May - must fight it out with Duvan Zapata, Sandro Kulenovic and Adams.

After his wonder-goal against Milan and a late leveller against Juventus on the final day of last season, the latter will aim to score in three consecutive league games.

Abate may have a full squad available, but Ivan Ilic is reportedly set to join Lecce and Tino Anjorin remains a slight fitness doubt.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Cinquegrano, Leysen, Odenthal, Doig; Bakola, Matic, Thorstvedt; Volpato, Bowie, Lauriente

Torino possible starting lineup:

Mascardi; Comuzzo, Coco, Ismajli; Fortini, Fitz-Jim, Gineitis, Cacciamani; Vlasic, Casadei; Simeone

We say: Sassuolo 2-1 Torino

Though their record against Torino is underwhelming, Sassuolo seem to have recruited well and they went toe-to-toe with Atalanta on the opening matchday.

Back on home turf, the Neroverdi should claim their first points of the season; Toro will leave Reggio Emilia empty-handed.

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