Preview: MK Dons vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

Both still on the hunt for their maiden third-tier victories of the 2026-27 campaign, MK Dons and Leicester City clash at Stadium MK for an all-important League One contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Dons shared the Buckinghamshire spoils with Huddersfield Town last time out, whilst the Foxes travelled to East Anglia for EFL Cup action earlier this week, losing to Premier League Ipswich Town.

Match preview

Following a three-year absence, MK Dons are back in the third tier of English football after a second-placed finish and automatic promotion in League Two last season, however, it is clear to see that Saturday's hosts are still finding their feet at the higher level.

Since a 4-1 battering at the hands of Championship Norwich City in the first round of the EFL Cup on August 8, the Dons have recorded back-to-back draws in League One against recently-relegated Oxford United and promotion-chasing Huddersfield.

Finding the net against both the U's and the Terriers in recent times, former Bolton Wanderers marksmen Aaron Collins has made a promising start to the term after only managing six League Two strikes in 2025-26.

At the other end of the goalscoring scale, Collins's strike partner Sam Nombe has failed to register a shot on target in his opening three appearances, with MK Dons head coach Paul Warne insisting that his side need to provide greater supply to the 27-year-old.

Going back into last season, the Dons are currently enjoying an eight-match league unbeaten run (W3 D5), with their most recent league defeat arriving at the base of Salford City (1-0) in late March.

© Iconsport / Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Alamy

The overwhelming favourites for the League One title this season, former Premier League champions Leicester City are still searching for their first win of the third-tier term after a worryingly-poor start.

After back-to-back relegations, it appears that the Foxes are struggling to shake off their losing mentality, with the East Midlanders defeated 2-1 by minnows Burton Albion at the King Power Stadium last Saturday afternoon.

Whilst the pressure is already beginning to mount on head coach Russell Martin, his side produced a promising display during an EFL Cup loss at Ipswich on Tuesday, when a young midfield duo of Louis Page and Sammy Braybrooke impressed.

Fighting to avoid three consecutive competitive defeats for the first time since February, Leicester are currently sitting in 18th spot in the League One standings, sandwiched between Reading and Stevenage, five points behind pacesetters Bradford City.

Stadium MK will host only the fourth-ever competitive meeting between MK Dons and Leicester this weekend, with the Foxes unbeaten across the previous three matches (W2 D1) and beating the Dons in Buckinghamshire most recently in December 2022.

MK Dons League One form:

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Leicester City League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Alamy/Stuart Leggett | MI News

With MK Dons boss Warne hyping up the contributions of goalless Nombe, the 27-year-old is expected to keep his spot in the two-man forward line alongside in-form Collins.

Making his debut for the Dons from the bench versus Huddersfield, Wrexham loanee Ryan Barnett is pushing for a starting spot this weekend.

Veteran goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray is set for a tussle for his spot in between the sticks following the permanent signing of Will Dennis from Bournemouth.

Missing the EFL Cup loss at Ipswich due to an injury, Leicester defender Caleb Okoli is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Buckinghamshire.

A remnant of the Premier League days, Wout Faes has not featured for the Foxes so far as he he heads towards a summer exit within the next few days.

Martin's options in defence are reduced further by the absence of Ben Nelson, who is expected to miss the majority of the season due to a serious knee injury.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Ekpiteta, Nelson, Goode; Jones, Wintle, Barlaser, Wiles, Bramall; Nombe, Collins

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Aluko, Souttar, McFarlane, Thomas; Cullen, Braybrooke, Page, Reid, Watson, Bristric

We say: MK Dons 1-2 Leicester City

MK Dons' tricky start to the campaign continues with the hosting of the pre-season title favourites this weekend.

Tuesday's commendable display at Ipswich will have boosted the mood inside the Leicester camp, and the visitors should claim three points at Stadium MK.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.