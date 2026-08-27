Preview: Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it seven points from three La Liga matches at the start of the 2026-27 campaign when they head to Estadio Ramon on Saturday to tackle Sevilla.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fifth in the La Liga table on four points, while Sevilla are second, with the hosts picking up six points from their first two games of the campaign.

Match preview

Sevilla opened their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano, before beating Athletic Bilbao 3-1 at San Mames last time out to make it six points from two matches, which is enough for second spot in the division behind Real Madrid.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough few seasons for Los Nervionenses, who have not finished in the top four since 2021-22, with the team claiming 12th, 14th, 17th and 13th in their last four campaigns in Spain's top flight.

However, Luis Garcia's side have been hugely impressive this term, and it would be a real statement of intent if they managed to overcome Atletico.

Sevilla have made seven signings this summer, with the biggest of those, at least in terms of a transfer fee, being Robbie Ure from Sirius in Sweden.

Los Nervionenses actually beat Atletico 2-1 in the last match between the two sides in April 2026, but three of their last four meetings have been won by the Red and Whites.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Atletico opened their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malaga, before drawing 2-2 with Villarreal in their second match of the campaign, and four points from two matches has left them in fifth spot in the division, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Simeone's team have made four signings this summer, bringing in Cristian Romero, Morten Hjulmand, Lee Kang-in and Alejandro Grimaldo.

There remains widespread speculation surrounding Julian Alvarez's future, with Atletico continuing to insist that the Argentina international will not be heading to Barcelona, but the attacker is determined to leave.

The Red and Whites finished fourth in Spain's top flight last season, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the 2026-27 campaign.

Atletico were 25 points behind the champions Barcelona last term, and it is expected to be a busy end to the transfer window for the capital outfit, as Simeone looks to put together a squad capable of competing on all fronts during the 2026-27 campaign.

Sevilla La Liga form:

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Sevilla could have a fully-fit squad for this match, with Kike Salas also available, having missed the team's last game against Athletic through suspension.

Ure is again expected to be given the nod through the middle for the hosts, while there will be a spot in a wide area for Oso, who was outstanding at San Mames last time out.

There will also be a position in the middle of midfield for Lucien Agoume.

As for Atletico, Alvarez was again missing from training on Thursday, allegedly due to illness, and it remains to be seen whether he is involved in the squad for this match.

Alexander Sorloth is still a fitness doubt, while Robin Le Normand is out through suspension, with the defender sent off against Villarreal last time out.

Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios and Alex Baena could potentially be introduced into the starting side for this match, while Ademola Lookman is likely to continue through the middle.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Sangante, Salas, Suazo; Guridi, Agoume; Sierra, Fernandez, Oso; Ure

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Hancko, Pubill, Grimaldo; Barrios, Koke; Simeone, Kang-in, Baena; Lookman

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Sevilla have been impressive this season, and we are backing the hosts to be good enough to secure a share of the spoils against Atletico in this weekend's contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.