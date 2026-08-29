Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'enter five-team race' for £4.2m Canada international

Leeds United have reportedly joined a five-team race for Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur this summer.

The Whites are back at Elland Road this weekend after consecutive wins over Nottingham Forest at the beginning of this season, with Leeds welcoming in-form Brentford to Yorkshire on Sunday.

Daniel Farke's side have navigated a busy summer period so far, and goalkeeper Lucas Perri could be the latest player to depart, with the Brazilian flying to Italy ahead of a switch to Serie A club Torino.

Focusing on incomings for a moment, Tarik Muharemovic, Harry Wilson and James Trafford have all committed themselves to the Elland Road project, with Farke's men targeting a top-half finish.

Leeds placed 14th in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season and appear well-equipped to improve on that standing this time around, given that their new signings hit the ground running.

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Leeds enter race for Sigur?

According to MOT Leeds News, Leeds have entered the race for Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur, with a number of clubs around the European ecosystem taking a fancy to the Canada international.

The report claims that Croatian side are willing to sanction an exit for the 22-year-old if they receive an offer of around £4.2m - a price tag that will do little to deter the Whites from making a swoop.

As well as Leeds, it is understood that Celtic, Coventry City, Valencia and Toulouse are all eyeing up the talents of Sigur, who featured on three occasions at the World Cup for co-hosts Canada over the summer.

Following Hajduk Split's Conference League success over Rakow Czestochowa on Thursday night, head coach Gonzalo Garcia provided a major update on the future of the midfielder, with transfer speculation swirling.

"We cried together in the dressing room with Niko Sigur. This is the best way for someone to leave. He was very emotional, along with Rokas Pukstas, because they are both probably leaving," said the Spanish boss.

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Where would Sigur fit for Leeds?

A versatile youngster, Sigur is primarily a central midfielder, however, the Canadian is also capable of operating in full-back roles - an ability that is likely to prick the ears of Leeds boss Farke.

James Justin and Jayden Bogle are the current first-team options at right wing-back for the Elland Road club, and the 22-year-old could provide further support and competition in that area of the pitch.

Leeds recently bolstered their centre-back options further on August 19, when Switzerland international Nico Elvedi joined on a £7m deal from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.