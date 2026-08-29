Leeds United transfer news: Whites goalkeeper arrives in Italy ahead of summer switch?

Torino have reportedly reached an agreement for the initial loan signing of Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Leeds are close to recruiting a replacement for the Brazilian, with Eintracht Frankfurt shot-stopper Michael Zetterer moving towards a switch to Elland Road before Tuesday's (September 1) deadline.

Daniel Farke's side are also looking to make improvements in their backline ahead of the window shutting, with Everton and Republic of Ireland defender Jake O'Brien capturing the interest of the Yorkshire club.

The goalkeeping department of Leeds has witnessed a major overhaul this summer, with Karl Darlow moving to Manchester United and Illan Meslier somehow securing a contract at Premier League champions Arsenal.

Focusing on incomings at Elland Road, the arrivals of James Trafford, Tarik Muharemovic and Harry Wilson in particular have risen expectation levels, with Farke's troops targeting a top-half finish at least in 2026-27.

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Torino agree deal for Leeds man Perri?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are close to waving goodbye to a goalkeeper for the third time this summer, with Perri set to depart Yorkshire after just a single year.

The report claims that Italian club Torino have agreed a deal to sign the 28-year-old, bolstering Ignazio Abate's shot-stopping ranks ahead of a potential push for European football during the 2026-27 season.

It is understood that the Torino-based club will take Perri on a season-long loan, after which they will have the option to purchase the Brazilian for a specific amount ahead of the 2027-28 term.

Following an impressive 18-month spell at Lyon in France between January 2024 and July 2025, the South American secured a switch to Leeds last summer ahead of their Premier League return.

Perri started the campaign as the first-choice option in between the sticks making 16 top-flight appearances, however, he later lost the title of Farke's favourite to Man Utd-bound Darlow.

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Leeds' Premier League ambitions

Once the transfer window shuts and their goalkeeping situation settles down, Leeds will reflect on a highly-productive couple of months, in which the team's chances of success have increased massively.

A 14th-placed finish on their Premier League last term was a comfortable re-introduction to the top table of English football, and the Whites are now desperate to kick on and compete further up the standings.

After witnessing the likes of Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland secure European football last season, Leeds will certainly be aiming for the same under Farke this time around.