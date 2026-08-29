Fulham transfer news: Cottagers 'lead' Nottingham Forest in race for La Liga defender

Fulham are reportedly in pole position to sign Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu, who has also emerged as a target for Nottingham Forest.

Alvaro Arbeloa is seemingly keen to bolster his right-back options before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.

Kenny Tete is currently viewed as Fulham's starting right-back, with Timothy Castagne operating as his deputy.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the Cottagers are working on a deal to bolster their full-back options with Rayo's attack-minded right-back, Ratiu.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Fulham in advanced talks over Ratiu move

Fulham are said to be in advanced negotiations with the Spanish club over a permanent transfer.

Ratiu has already agreed personal terms with the Cottagers, a clear sign of his willingness to try a new challenge in the Premier League.

The Cottagers are looking to negotiate a fee below the €25m (£21.4m) release clause in Ratiu's Rayo contract.

However, Fulham are not against the idea of activating the defender's release clause if they fail to agree a transfer with Rayo.

© Imago / Sportimage

Forest trail Fulham in Ratiu race

In a separate update, Moretto claims that Forest have also made contact with Rayo over a potential move for Ratiu.

Forest are searching for a right wing-back who can challenge Ola Aina for a starting spot in Oliver Glasner's side.

They are pursuing a deal for Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, but Ratiu could be a viable alternative if they fail in their efforts to sign the Colombia international.

That said, Forest would need to move relatively quickly, with Fulham leading the race to land Ratiu's signature before the transfer deadline.