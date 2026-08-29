Transfer news and rumours today: Nottingham Forest in contact over Daniel Munoz swoop, Italian giants eyeing Omari Hutchinson

Nottingham Forest have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Daniel Munoz from Crystal Palace.

Munoz was an unused substitute in Friday's heavy 4-1 defeat against Manchester City amid links over a potential move to Forest.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Forest are now in 'direct contact' with Palace over a permanent transfer for the Colombia international.

Munoz is said to be keen on a move that would allow him to reunite with former Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

If Forest are successful in their pursuit, Munoz would compete with Ola Aina for the right wing-back spot in Glasner's side.

The arrival of a new right wing-back could push Nicolo Savona towards the exit door before the transfer deadline.

© Imago / SportPix UK

AC Milan exploring Hutchinson move

Sticking with Forest, Omari Hutchinson has emerged as a possible target for Italian giants AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are searching for attacking reinforcements after selling Rafael Leao to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

As per Sky Sports News, Milan are considering Hutchinson as a viable option to strengthen Ruben Amorim's side.

They are said to be exploring a deal for a player who has four years left on his Forest contract after arriving from Ipswich Town last summer.

According to journalist Tom Collomosse, Hutchinson is open to the prospect of joining the five-time European champions before the transfer deadline.

There is a belief that Milan will seek a loan with an obligation-to-buy agreement if they decide to make an offer.

© Imago / Action Plus

Celtic working on Van den Berg move

In Scotland, Celtic are reportedly in negotiations over a move to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joel van den Berg.

The Scottish champions are looking to strengthen their midfield after selling Arne Engels to West Ham United.

They have seemingly earmarked Van den Berg as an option to bolster Martin O'Neill's squad before the Scottish Premiership transfer window closes on September 3.

According to Sky Sports News, Celtic are in talks with PSV over a possible deal for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Van den Berg, who has two years left on his deal, was omitted from PSV Under-21s' squad for Friday's game against RKC Waalwijk due to the ongoing talks.

The Netherlands Under-19 international can play as a traditional central midfielder, a number 10, or a number six.