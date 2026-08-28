Premier League predictions today: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest, Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Today's Premier League predictions include Liverpool's lunchtime kickoff with Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham Hotspur's evening showdown with Newcastle United.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League Match Preview ??| "So Much For Iraola To Solve"

Liverpool are set to kick off a new era at Anfield on Saturday, when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Merseyside for their first Premier League home game of the season.

The Reds will be hoping to better their disappointing opening-weekend draw, while Forest will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool were far from their best against Newcastle in their opener, but the hosts should be able to get the better of Forest during Iraola's first Premier League home game in charge.

However, the Garibaldis could find themselves on the scoresheet despite their lack of attacking output so far this term, considering the Reds' defensive issues.

Bournemouth vs. Everton Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Can Everton Count On Barry?"

Everton will endeavour to make it three wins out of three in all competitions when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams experienced contrasting results on matchday one in the top flight, with the Cherries losing at Man City and the Toffees beating Crystal Palace on Merseyside.

We say: Bournemouth 1-1 Everton

Boasting a formidable recent head-to-head record against Everton, Bournemouth will expect a raucous and motivating reception from the Vitality Stadium faithful as new boss Rose leads his side out for their first home match of the campaign.

However, the visiting Merseysiders travel south in incredibly high spirits after a positive opening week, and while both managers will firmly back their respective teams to claim maximum points, a tightly-contested affair culminating in a score draw feels like the most probable outcome.

Coventry vs. Hull Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Are Hull's Set-Pieces Sustainable?"

Coventry City’s first Premier League home game in 25 years will see them face fellow newly-promoted side Hull City at the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues are seeking to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat to champions Arsenal, while the Tigers will endeavour to claim back-to-back victories after stunning Man United on matchday one.

We say: Coventry City 1-1 Hull City

With the CBS faithful set to provide a raucous backdrop for Coventry's first top-flight home game of the new season, the Sky Blues can take comfort from a recent Premier League trend that has seen the home team win six of the last eight meetings exclusively between newly-promoted sides.

However, given how little there is to separate these two well-drilled outfits on paper, a cagey and tightly-contested affair - similar to recent encounters - is likely to be in store, and both teams may be forced to settle for a hard-fought share of the spoils.

Tottenham vs. Newcastle Premier League Match Preview ⚪⚫ | "Spurs' Attack Is Scary"

Fresh from securing their places in the EFL Cup third round in midweek, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United face off in North London for gameweek two of the 2026-27 Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Magpies have won their last two top-flight trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by a 2-1 scoreline, including their latest triumph in February of last season.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Newcastle United

Taking into account that all 62 previous PL encounters between Spurs and Newcastle have produced at least one goal - making it the most-played fixture in the division’s history never to finish goalless - we expect an entertaining spectacle with plenty of goalmouth action at both ends.

However, with both teams possessing dynamic attacking units but still searching for complete defensive stability under their respective new managers, a thrilling and high-scoring stalemate looks to be on the cards, with the spoils ultimately shared in North London.