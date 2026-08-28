Liverpool in 'very advanced' Harvey Elliott transfer talks as Valencia deal conditions revealed

Liverpool are reportedly in 'very advanced' talks to offload outcast Harvey Elliott to Valencia in a straight loan deal.

The 23-year-old's fortunes have not changed since his disastrous stint with Aston Villa, who limited his minutes to get out of a conditional obligation to make his stay permanent.

Elliott featured five times for Liverpool in pre-season and provided an assist in the 4-2 win over Sunderland, but he was left out of Andoni Iraola's matchday squad for the 2-2 Premier League draw with Newcastle United.

Asked about Elliott's absence from the St James' Park stalemate, Iraola admitted that the attacker was "improving every week" but openly stated that he currently prefers other options.

The manager's comments suggested that an exit before the transfer deadline was on the cards for Elliott, and according to Matteo Moretto, a move to Valencia is progressing rapidly.

Liverpool, Valencia in 'very advanced' Harvey Elliott talks

© Imago

Elliott has supposedly told Iraola that he wants to join the La Liga side, who will not possess an option or obligation to sign him permanently, despite links with AC Milan.

The former England youth international only has one year remaining on his contract with Liverpool, who are seemingly now destined to losing him on a free transfer in 2027.

However, there is a chance that Liverpool and Elliott could agree a short-term extension before he joins Valencia, allowing them to recoup a nominal fee for the playmaker in 2027.

The most likely scenario remains Elliott becoming a free agent at the end of the season, though, ending an eight-year Reds spell in which he has scored 15 goals and set up 21 more in 149 appearances.

The 23-year-old played a paltry 277 minutes under Unai Emery at Aston Villa, making just one start in the Premier League and one more during their triumphant Europa League run.

Where has it gone wrong for Harvey Elliott at Liverpool?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The summer of 2024 was a joyous one for Elliott, who had just enjoyed his most productive season in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, amassing 12 goal involvements in 2023-24.

Elliott set up four goals in the last three league matches of that campaign, but Arne Slot immediately preferred other options, and the Englishman was then sidelined for two months with a broken foot.

Elliott's untimely injury prevented him from getting into Slot's good books straight away, and with Mohamed Salah shattering records in 2024-25, there was no path to the first XI for the ex-Fulham youngster.

Dominik Szoboszlai's form and Florian Wirtz's presence have also restricted Elliott's opportunities in the number 10 role, while the emergence of Rio Ngumoha has blocked his route to at least partially stepping into Salah's shoes.

Bad luck has played its part, and Elliott has delivered in flashes - see Paris Saint-Germain and Brighton & Hove Albion - but a lack of consistency has also cost him his place at Anfield.