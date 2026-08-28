Former coach reveals Chelsea game that convinced him new Man City signing Allan was destined for the Premier League

Manchester City new boy Allan was still only a teenager when a standout performance against Chelsea convinced one of his former Palmeiras coaches that he was destined for the Premier League.

The Brazilian is set to leave Palmeiras for Manchester City as part of the Citizens’ latest rebuild, with the 22-year-old expected to add another direct, versatile attacking option to the squad.

Long before his move to England became a reality, though, Allan had already left a lasting impression on Lucas Andrade, who worked with him at Under-15 and Under-20 level in the Palmeiras academy.

Speaking to Trivela, Andrade revealed that one particular youth game against Chelsea completely changed the way he viewed Allan’s potential.

Allan’s Chelsea performance convinced former coach of Premier League future

“The day I was sure Allan had the level to play in the Premier League, to be an exceptional player, was in a Palmeiras versus Chelsea game when he was around 15 or 16,” Andrade said.

“He did something extraordinary in that match. We played a great game against Chelsea in a development tournament organised by the Premier League.

“He was outstanding against Chelsea. At that moment, I thought: ‘This player really has something very special.’”

For Andrade, that performance was not simply a strong display against elite opposition. It was the first moment he felt Allan possessed qualities that could eventually translate to English football.

The midfielder continued to develop through Palmeiras’ academy, gradually adding greater physical strength and tactical versatility to the technical ability that had already made him stand out. Those attributes have already been identified as key reasons why Allan could adapt well to the Premier League.

© Iconsport / © Jota Erre/AGIF/Sipa USA

Another moment confirmed Allan’s rise at Palmeiras

Andrade also recalled another defining moment in Allan’s development during the 2024 Brazilian Under-20 Championship final against Cruzeiro.

With Palmeiras leading 3-0, Allan was substituted after scoring an impressive goal and received a standing ovation from the supporters inside Allianz Parque.

“That was probably the most emblematic moment I have of him,” Andrade added.

“When I saw the whole stadium applauding him, I thought: ‘Enjoy this, because your life is about to change.’

“I still get emotional when I remember it because it is one of my fondest memories from that period.”

That prediction has now proved accurate.

Allan has established himself as one of the standout products of Palmeiras’ academy and is preparing to follow in the footsteps of other Brazilians who have represented Manchester City, including Fernandinho, Ederson and former Palmeiras striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Chelsea connection also gives his story an unusual sense of symmetry.

Years after producing the youth performance that convinced his coach he could thrive in England, Allan is now set to face Chelsea again - this time as a Manchester City player in the Premier League.

For a footballer whose English potential was first recognised against the London club, the move to City brings that early prediction full circle.