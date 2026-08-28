Team News: Tottenham vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Newcastle United to North London for their first home fixture of the 2026-27 Premier League season on Saturday evening.

Both teams beat Championship opposition in the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday, with Spurs winning 5-1 against Charlton and the Magpies securing a 3-2 success over West Brom.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

SPURS

Out: Xavi Simons (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odebert (knee)

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (shoulder), Pape Sarr (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali, Gallagher; Savio, Richarlison, Tel

NEWCASTLE

Out: Dan Burn (ankle), Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (calf), William Osula (foot)

Doubtful: Bazoumana Toure (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Woltemade