Arsenal transfer news: 13-goal striker signing confirmed amid Julian Alvarez developments

Arsenal have confirmed the capture of promising 18-year-old striker Igor Tyjon from Blackburn Rovers.

The 2008-born prospect heads to the Emirates Stadium after spending three years at Ewood Park, having made the move to Rovers from Rochdale in the summer of 2023.

Tyjon scored 13 goals in 33 matches for Blackburn's Under-21 side and made three first-team appearances for the former Premier League champions, including one start in an EFL Cup loss to Bradford City last season.

A former Poland youth international, Tyjon has since represented England at Under-18 level and already boasts four goal involvements from five appearances at that level, three of his own and one assist.

Speaking to the official Arsenal website, Tyjon - who will join as an academy player - name-checked four current Gunners, including Max Dowman, whom he is excited to reunite with following international exploits.

Arsenal new signing Igor Tyjon: "Who doesn't want to join the champions?"

Welcome to The Arsenal, Igor! ❤️



We're delighted to confirm the signing of striker Igor Tyjon from Blackburn Rovers ? — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) August 28, 2026

"It feels amazing. I've waited a long time for this and I can't wait to get started," Tyjon said. "It's a dream come true for [my family] as well, it's always a nice feeling when you make your family happy, so I'm buzzing for them as well.

"Who doesn't want to join the champions? I can't wait to be part of the team. The pathway, the staff, the players, everything about it, it's just top. I'm excited to meet the group, meet the players, hit the ground running and have a good season.

"I know a couple of the [Arsenal] boys from international duties. I know Jack Porter, Eli [Elijah Upson], Theo [Julienne], Max [Dowman] and I know a couple of the staff as well, so it's good to link up."

Arsenal's Under-21s are next in action away to Brighton & Hove Albion in Monday's Premier League 2 fixture, the same evening that Mikel Arteta's side face Aston Villa in the top flight.

Igor Tyjon joins Arsenal, Julian Alvarez next?

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Arsenal have signed a striker, but while Tyjon's talent and potential is unquestionable, it is not the striker that many members of the Emirates faithful hoped would arrive in the summer window.

Indeed, the Julian Alvarez speculation continues to grow heading into the last knockings of the market, as the Gunners are now the Argentine's only viable destination for an Atletico Madrid exit.

The La Liga club have strongly stated that they will not consider selling Alvarez to Barcelona, although they are open to negotiating with Arsenal for a deal in the £128m range.

The Gunners are confident of striking a club-to-club agreement with their Spanish counterparts, but Alvarez still has reservations about returning to England following his time at Manchester City.

The attacker is taking part in individual training at Atletico's practice centre following false claims that he had a medical certificate for depression, and unless he has a major change of heart in the coming days, Arsenal will end the window Alvarez-less.