Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Vitoria - prediction, team news, lineups

Atletico Mineiro host Vitoria at Arena MRV on Saturday in the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, with the hosts looking to use home advantage to climb the table.

Galo arrive after a midweek Copa do Brasil draw with Cruzeiro, while the visitors are searching for a response after another defeat away from home.

Match preview

Atletico Mineiro head into Saturday's contest in ninth place with 33 points from 23 matches, having recorded nine wins, six draws and eight defeats.

Cuca's side were held to a goalless draw by Internacional in their last Brasileirao outing, extending a relatively inconsistent run that has seen them draw three and win two of their last five league matches.

Their attention then turned to the Copa do Brasil, where Atletico drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday – with the second leg still to come, the focus now switches back to the league, where another positive result could move Galo closer to the continental qualification places.

Arena MRV should provide an important advantage, with Atletico are at their best when able to establish possession in advanced areas and sustain pressure around the opposition penalty area, and they should have plenty of opportunities to do so against a Vitória side that has struggled considerably on the road.

The hosts will also be eager to avenge their 2-0 defeat to Vitoria in the reverse fixture at Barradao earlier this season, as the recent head-to-head record has favoured the Bahia club, who have won twice and drawn twice in the last four meetings.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vitoria, meanwhile, arrive in Belo Horizonte under pressure after a difficult run of league results, with Jair Ventura's side sitting 12th with 29 points from 24 matches, recording eight wins, five draws and 11 defeats.

Their recent form has been particularly concerning, with four defeats from their last five Brasileirao matches and only one victory during that period.

That win came at home against Botafogo, highlighting the contrast between Vitoria's performances at Barradao and their struggles away from home.

The visitors were also beaten 1-0 by Vasco in the Copa do Brasil during midweek, meaning they head into Saturday's fixture having lost twice in their last two matches.

Vitoria have conceded 35 goals in the league, while their inability to collect points on the road has made their position in the table increasingly precarious – against an Atletico side capable of dominating territory at Arena MRV, Ventura's team could find themselves spending long periods defending.

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

W

D

W

D

W

D

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

Vitoria form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Atletico-MG remain without several players through injury, as Lyanco, Gustavo Scarpa, Leo Duarte, Hendel Indio, Patrick and reserve goalkeeper Robert are all unavailable.

With Lyanco sidelined, Ruan Tressoldi and Victor Hugo are expected to form the centre-back pairing, with Renan Lodi operating on the left and Saravia at right-back.

Alan Franco, Maycon and Bernard should provide the midfield platform, while Tomas Cuello and Alan Minda are expected to support Mateo Cassierra in attack.

Vitoria also have a number of absentees, with Diego Tarzia suspended, while Gabriel Baralhas, Camutanga, Edu, Nathan Mendes, Dudu and Anderson Pato remain sidelined with injuries.

Emanuel Britez and Caca should form the central defensive partnership, with Luan Candido and Ramon completing the back four.

Emmanuel Martinez, Ze Vitor and Matheuzinho are expected to operate in midfield, while Erick, Renato Kayzer and Rene lead the attacking line.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Saravia, Tressoldi, Hugo, Lodi; Franco, Maycon, Bernard; Cuello, Minda; Cassierra

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Britez, Caca, Candido, Ramon; Martinez, Ze Vitor, Matheuzinho; Erick, Kayzer, Rene

We say: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Vitoria

Atletico-MG's home advantage and greater attacking control make them clear favourites against a Vitoria side that has struggled to produce consistent results away from home.

We expect the hosts to make their home advantage count, with a victory giving Cuca's side another important three points in their pursuit of the upper reaches of the Serie A table.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.