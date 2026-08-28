Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola target 'agrees in principle' to sign for Premier League rival

Liverpool have allegedly lost out to Aston Villa in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

Earlier this week, it was widely reported that Liverpool were on the brink of adding Mbaye's PSG teammate Bradley Barcola to their squad.

However, there is said to have been an interest in bringing Mbaye to Anfield after the Senegalese prodigy was made available for the right price.

With Andoni Iraola needing to strengthen other areas of the pitch, it became plausible that the Spaniard's priorities would turn elsewhere.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool will not be spending big-money on the teenager after Aston Villa stole a march on them for his signature.

© Iconsport / Powerpics/Alamy

How much are Aston Villa spending on Mbaye?

The report alleges that Aston Villa have reached an 'agreement in principle' to sign the starlet.

On the same afternoon where it was claimed that Unai Emery had missed out on signing Rafael Leao, it is claimed that Aston Villa will be paying €55m (£47.05m) to sign Mbaye.

A strong relationship between members of the two hierarchies is said to have been key to progressing with a deal.

Mbaye is departing Parc des Princes having contributed four goals and four assists from 42 appearances in all competitions.

He had dropped down the pecking order through PSG signing Mika Godts, Maghnes Akliouche and Ferran Torres.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Will Mbaye signing conclude Aston Villa final third additions?

Earlier on Friday, Unai Emery revealed that Nicolas Jackson would be signing for Aston Villa to replace Ollie Watkins.

Villa already have John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Alejandro Garnacho and Alysson who can play on the flanks. Mbaye will likely be viewed as a regular starter once he has adapted to life in England.

However, Villa are having to remain attentive to further additions, with Ipswich Town bidding to sign Tammy Abraham on loan.

If Abraham moves to Portman Road or a different club, Emery would likely return to the market, with Jackson and 17-year-old Brian Madjo the only other centre-forwards.