Preview: Mansfield Town vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Mansfield Town will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Luton Town to the One Call Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts currently sit 11th in the League One table, while the visitors are third.

Match preview

Mansfield have made a disappointing start to the new campaign, picking up just one win in four matches across all competitions.

The Stags beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 in their opening league match thanks to goals from Rhys Oates and Louis Reed.

However, they lost 3-0 to Sheffield United in the EFL Cup, were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City's Under-23s in the EFL Trophy and suffered a 2-1 loss to Peterborough United in the league.

It took a stoppage-time goal from Harry Leonard to earn Peterborough all three points last weekend and Mansfield boss Nigel Clough felt his side were "punished probably unfairly".

Mansfield had one of the best defensive records in League One last season, with only champions Lincoln City and Stevenage conceding fewer goals, but they have already conceded 10 goals in four games so far this season.

Although Clough admits it is "a little bit of a concern", he remains confident that his defence will "prove more than good enough".

© Imago

Luton, meanwhile, have made a strong start to the new campaign and are targeting promotion to the Championship.

The Hatters finished just one point outside the playoffs last season and are unbeaten in the league so far, having picked up a dramatic 4-3 win over Reading and drawn 2-2 with Notts County.

Luton also beat Gillingham 3-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup, before losing 2-0 to Chelsea in the second round on Thursday.

However, head coach Jack Wilshere was "really proud" of his side's performance against Chelsea and will be keen for them to build on it heading into Sunday's clash with Mansfield.

It is also worth noting that Luton have only lost once to Mansfield in their last eight meetings, although that defeat did come last season.

Mansfield Town League One form:

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

Luton Town League One form:

Luton Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Mansfield could be forced to make at least two changes, with both Frazer Blake-Tracy and Liam Thompson doubts for the game with injuries.

Elliot Hewitt could replace Blake-Tracy in defence, while Nathan Moriah-Welsh could replace Thompson in midfield.

Luton will be without midfielder Jordan Clark after he suffered a broken jaw against Notts County, while the likes of Jayden Luker and Shandon Baptiste are also sidelined with injuries.

Nahki Wells is expected to lead the line, with support out wide from Gideon Kodua and Emilio Lawrence.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Oshilaja, Sweeney, Hewitt; Reed; Akins, Russell, Moriah-Welsh, McLaughlin; Oates, Smith

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Jones, Andersen, Johnston, Naismith; Richards, Walsh Palmer; Kodua, Wells, Lawrence

We say: Mansfield Town 0-2 Luton Town

Luton are in much better form than Mansfield and have an impressive recent record against the Stags, who have struggled defensively so far this season.

As a result, we are backing Luton to pick up all three points on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.