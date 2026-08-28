Preview: Cambuur vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

Cambuur will be aiming for their first win of the 2026-27 Eredivisie season on matchday four, as they host FC Twente at the Kooi Stadion on Sunday.

For the away side, this weekend’s encounter sees them return to domestic action for the first time in two weeks after successfully navigating a two-legged European assignment.

Match preview

Twente were exempt from Eredivisie action in round three and used the extra rest to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Qarabag, booking their place in the Conference League with a 4-1 victory in the return leg.

While John van den Brom's side may view a Conference League spot as a consolation after starting in the Europa League qualifiers, a return to Europe is still a positive. However, the extra commitment can sometimes impact league form.

That is a concern for another day, though, as Twente's focus is on claiming a third win in four games - and a second in two league outings - to build on their recovery after a 1-0 defeat to Heerenveen on opening day.

Sunday marks the first Eredivisie meeting between these sides since 2022-23, when Twente won both encounters without conceding, extending their winning run over Cambuur to three matches.

On paper, this weekend’s visitors may appear favourites, but the Enschede club have not won any of their last three away league games, conceding eight goals in that span.

Twente are also without a clean sheet in five straight matches and have been breached first in four of those games.

© Iconsport / Massimo Paolone/LaPresse

Like Twente, Cambuur have also struggled with slow starts, conceding first for the sixth straight match in a 5-2 defeat to Feyenoord on Sunday, where the newcomers trailed 4-0 at half-time.

A poor finish to pre-season, with three consecutive defeats, set the tone for the Yellow-Blues, whose return to the top flight has gotten off to a disappointing start with three straight losses.

At just 39, Johan Plat is the third-youngest head coach in the league and faces early pressure to turn things around after taking over in July, or risk becoming the first managerial casualty of 2026-27.

Cambuur's 12 goals conceded in their opening three matches is the highest at this stage since FC Dordrecht in the 1994-95 campaign, which ended with Dordrecht finishing bottom and being relegated to the Eerste Divisie.

Sunday’s visitors have never started an Eredivisie season with four straight defeats in any of their previous nine campaigns, and the visitors are desperate to avoid that unwanted record as they look to halt their downward spiral.

Cambuur Eredivisie form:

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Wart Brinkerhof, MTB-Photo, Alamy Live News

Twenty-one-year-old Daan Visser endured an injury-hit 2025-26 season and remains sidelined for Cambuur due to a knee problem.

Rafik El Arguioui has scored all three of his side’s league goals this season, making him the hosts' main attacking threat.

Twente’s Long-term absentee Mees Hilgers is still recovering from an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season.

Stav Lemkin has missed the last six matches, but the Israeli international is not far off a return to action.

Daouda Weidmann has notched two goals and three assists in his last five matches and will look to continue his strong form.

Cambuur possible starting lineup:

Jansen; Kooistra, Baouf, Amofa, Jetten; El Arguioui, Souren, Vink; Henstra, Bouhoudane, Hamache

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Adelgaard, Nijstad, Propper, Van Rooy; Weidmann, Zerrouki; Orjasaeter, Rots, Pjaca; Weghorst

We say: Cambuur 1-3 FC Twente

Cambuur showed some late spirit in their defeat to Feyenoord, but the match was already out of reach by then.

The hosts’ defensive struggles make it difficult to see them getting a result here, so Twente are backed to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.