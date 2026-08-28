Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso delivers hint amid Enzo Fernandez, Lamine Camara talk

Xabi Alonso has hinted that Chelsea will make further signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

Despite nine fresh faces joining the first-team squad, the Blues are expected to oversee a number of incomings and outgoings before close of business on Tuesday.

Unai Emery has confirmed that Nicolas Jackson is joining Aston Villa, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to move in the opposite direction but in a separate deal.

Enzo Fernandez is seemingly edging closer to a transfer to Manchester City, with Monaco's Lamine Camara allegedly identified as an alternative.

While stopping short of addressing specific situations at a press conference on Friday, Alonso acknowledged that Chelsea may not be done in the transfer market.

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Chelsea "quite close to the plan"

The Spaniard told reporters: "We are quite close to the plan we had. We will see where we finish, if it's fully executed or there are things still to be done or things we couldn't do.

"But for sure I think overall the balance of what we have is going to be good. We have to see how the last few days develop. But so far the team is coming together.

"It is a process that will take time. We are in a good position, with a few more days to see."

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Does Alonso have a Chelsea squad number in mind?

During his time at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso tended to work with a smaller squad, essentially the stark opposite to what he is dealing with at Chelsea.

Despite the anticipation of further departures, he insists that he does not have an ideal number of players in mind.

Alonso added: "It's important to respect and know that not all the players are in the same stage of their career.

"Some players are established, some players it is their first year at a club like Chelsea or even in the Premier League. Everything is at a different stage.

"They understand that and know that, which is all in the creation of the team. I don't have a number, I have an idea. We will be close to that."

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture with Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea still have over 30 players who could be regarded as options for the senior squad.