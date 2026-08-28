Team News: Coventry vs. Hull injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newly-promoted Premier League duo Coventry City and Hull City square off at the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues were beaten 3-0 by reigning champions Arsenal on matchday one, while the Tigers mauled Man United by 2-0 scoreline in their opening match, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

COVENTRY

Out: Haji Wright (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Dasilva; Onyeka, Grimes, Yirenkyi; Tchaouna, Awoniyi, Thomas-Asante

HULL

Out: Eliot Matazo (knee), Darko Gyabi (groin), Jack Butland (arm), Oscar Zambrano (thigh), Charle Hughes (groin), Joe Gelhardt (ankle), Matty Jacob (hip)

Doubtful: Lewie Coyle (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Ajayi, Egan, Mendy; Coyle, Slater, Crooks, Giles; Belloumi, Stroud; McBurnie