Brentford transfer news: Diouf reveals Andrews role in £40m Bees move

Brentford have completed the signing of left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham United.

As per Sky Sports News, the Senegal international joins the Bees in a deal worth up to £40m.

Brentford will pay an initial £35m transfer fee, plus a further £5m in add-ons.

Diouf has put pen to paper on a long-term contract until the summer of 2031, with an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old becomes the fifth signing of Brentford's summer window, after Jannik Schuster, Mamadou Sangare, Jaidon Anthony and Callum Wilson.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Diouf reveals Andrew role in Brentford transfer

Speaking to Brentford's media channels, Diouf revealed the role Bees boss Keith Andrews played in his decision to join the club.

"I think they gave me a good plan," Diouf said. "I spoke with the manager, and he gave me a good plan for how I can develop, so I think it's a good place for me to be.

"They've seen things in me that maybe I didn't see myself. They're looking forward to helping me, and I'm really happy with the plan. I'm looking forward to continuing my progression."

From Andrews's perspective, he believes Diouf fits the club's "ideal age profile" as someone who can continue to develop as a Premier League player.

"We're really pleased that we were able to sign Malick," Andrews said.

"He's a player that fits our ideal age profile, with lots of room to still develop.

"I think he had a really good year at West Ham in his first season in English football, and some of the qualities and attributes he has as a full-back really add to an already impressive part of our team. I'm really keen to get to work with Malick."

El Hadji Malick Diouf ??? pic.twitter.com/Y1k5uV0a5S — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 28, 2026

Diouf to battle for left-back spot

Brentford's new signing adds to Andrews's current left-back options, which include Rico Henry, Keane Lewis-Potter and Jayden Meghoma.

Henry is likely to be Diouf's main rival for the left-back spot, with Lewis-Potter able to operate further forward on the left flank.

Diouf's arrival will dent Meghoma's chances of establishing himself in the first-team set-up after returning from a loan spell with Rangers.

It remains to be seen whether Brentford will entertain a loan or permanent exit for Meghoma before the end of the transfer window.