Aston Villa transfer news: Nicolas Jackson arrival confirmed as Unai Emery makes Ollie Watkins revelation

Unai Emery has confirmed that Nicolas Jackson is leaving Chelsea to join Aston Villa.

At Friday's pre-match press conference ahead of the encounter with Arsenal, Emery also acknowledged that Ollie Watkins had apologised for his no-show against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Villa are currently preparing to face the defending Premier League champions on Monday night, eight days on from their 4-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

With Watkins making himself unavailable ahead of a transfer to Al-Hilal, Villa did not have a natural number nine in their squad.

However, that will change on Monday, with Jackson having seemingly been registered in time for the showdown with the Gunners.

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Emery reveals Watkins apology ahead of Al-Hilal transfer

When addressing the situation involving Watkins, the Spaniard said that Villa are beginning a "new chapter" with Jackson.

Emery told reporters: "I can tell you now Watkins, his commitment and his behaviour was fantastic.

"We didn't get a deal to finish his last match playing at Brighton, but he told us after the match he was sorry and he told us as well he made a mistake.

"He was wrong but we accepted it. The players as well because he always had very good behaviour and commitment with the club, with us and with me.

"For me, it's a fantastic guy, a fantastic guy even more than a player. I told him bye with a huge hug and with small tears.

"But now it's a new chapter here with Nicolas Jackson and we replace him."

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Will Goretzka, Jackson play against Arsenal?

While Jackson's transfer was yet to be confirmed by Villa as of 3.30pm on Friday, reports have indicated that he should make his debut.

Meanwhile, Emery has revealed that he "hopes" to have Leon Goretzka in his matchday squad, with the Germany international having "arrived fit" after signing on a free transfer.

With Joao Gomes suspended, the former Bayern Munich midfielder may be considered for a start.