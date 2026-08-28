Premier League Gameweek 2
Bournemouth
Aug 29, 2026 3.00pm
Vitality Stadium
Everton

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Bournemouth vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Bournemouth welcome Everton to the Vitality Stadium for their first home fixture of the 2026-27 Premier League season on Saturday afternoon.

While the Cherries were beaten 2-1 by Man City on matchday one, the Toffees secured a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH vs. EVERTON

 

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Amine Adli (calf), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Julian Araujo (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evalinson

EVERTON

Out: Tim Iroegbunam (adductor), Christian Norgaard (groin) 

Doubtful: Hayden Hackney (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Hackney; George, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

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