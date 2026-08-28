Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Jurrien Timber, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Arsenal are back in action on Monday night when they square off against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Gunners kicked off the new campaign by cruising to a 3-0 victory over Coventry City in the opening match of the English top flight for 2026-27.

Although Mikel Arteta's squad will have had nearly a week-and-a-half to prepare for this contest, the Spaniard is still dealing with a number of fitness issues.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news before their showdown with Aston Villa, who are still reeling from last weekend's 4-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Leeds United)

William Saliba played through the pain of a back injury for months before exacerbating the issue during the World Cup, and the French centre-back will be sidelined until at least after the September international break.

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 6 (vs. Chelsea)

Jurrien Timber's troublesome groin injury flared up again over the summer, leading to minor surgery. However, the Netherlands international has been on the training pitch for a number of weeks, and Arteta has suggested that a return against Chelsea on September 6 is not out of the question.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: August 31 (vs. Aston Villa)

Although Arteta played down concern over Bruno Guimaraes' groin injury at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard suggested that the recent arrival from Newcastle United is unlikely to be risked at Villa Park.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players banned for the trip to Villa Park.