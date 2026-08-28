Preview: Lazio vs Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

After claiming maximum points on Serie A’s opening matchday, Lazio will welcome Genoa to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Now seeking a seventh straight win against the Grifone, the hosts recovered from a cup calamity to beat Bologna, easing the pressure on their new coach.

Match preview

After enduring a tough spell in charge of Italy, Gennaro Gattuso recently started his Lazio reign with a first-round defeat in the Coppa Italia, as last season’s runners-up were dumped out by Mantova.

Losing at home to Serie B opponents immediately invited criticism of the Biancocelesti’s new boss, but his team bounced straight back at Stadio Dall'Ara.

Summer signing Davide Frattesi scored on his league debut, and Lazio held out for the final half-hour to come away from Bologna with three precious points.

If they are to improve on last term’s ninth-placed finish, though, Gattuso must fix the capital club's home form, which will not be an easy task as a fan boycott usually leaves the Olimpico almost empty.

A record of eight wins from 19 was largely responsible for Lazio’s failure to reach Europe, but looking back a little further they have won their first home fixture in four of the last five campaigns.

The Rome side have also won all of their last six games against Genoa - and by an aggregate scoreline of 13-2.

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Genoa came incredibly close to halting that sequence when the clubs last met in February, but they lost 3-2 due to Danilo Cataldi’s 100th-minute spot kick.

The Grifone come into this contest on the back of contrasting results to start the new season, having returned to action with a comfortable cup win over Ascoli before hosting Napoli in their Serie A opener.

History was not on their side, as Genoa had won just one of the last 26 league meetings, and that trend continued with a 2-0 home defeat, both goals coming within the final 10 minutes.

Now into his first full season with the Ligurian club, Daniele De Rossi is aiming to avoid another flirt with relegation, and the Roma legend will be extra keen to collect three points this weekend.

Not only does De Rossi love to beat Lazio, but Genoa recorded just four away wins last term, and improving that tally is an obvious target.

Lazio Serie A form:

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Genoa Serie A form:

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Team News

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Trying to fill the gap left by former frontmen Taty Castellanos and club legend Ciro Immobile, Lazio have signed Sassuolo striker Andrea Pinamonti, who previously spent two spells on loan at Genoa.

Petar Ratkov and Tijjani Noslin are also contenders, but Boulaye Dia has led the line in both games so far.

The hosts will still be missing Patric and Cataldi, while Adam Marusic and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sustained injuries last week and could be ruled out for the next fortnight.

Dele-Bashiru made way for Frattesi, who soon scored the winner; it has been 16 years since anyone scored in both of their first two league appearances for Lazio.

Genoa have just strengthened their attack by acquiring Milutin Osmajic from Preston North End, and the Montenegro international can compete with Lorenzo Colombo to start up front.

Fellow new boys Elias Havel and Hamed Traore are currently injured, but De Rossi has most of his squad fully fit and available.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Mandas; Lazzari, Doekhi, Provstgaard, Pedraza; Frattesi, Rovella, Taylor; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Norton-Cuffy, Frendrup, Sow, Ellertsson; Baldanzi, Vitinha; Colombo

We say: Lazio 1-1 Genoa

Lazio's long reign of dominance may be broken, as they tend to struggle on home turf with most of their supporters still absent.

So, Genoa can put their first point on the board and end a dismal streak of defeats in this match-up.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.