Chelsea transfer news: Lamine Camara made 'priority' by Xabi Alonso amid Enzo Fernandez exit talk

Chelsea have reportedly identified Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as a priority target for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

With Enzo Fernandez continuing to be linked with Manchester City, Xabi Alonso has needed to have potential replacements in mind.

Fernandez not being included in the Blues squad for Thursday's EFL Cup second round tie against Luton Town effectively meant that an exit for the Argentina international was being considered.

At a time when Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has dismissed suggestions that Chelsea could sign Alex Scott, the West Londoners have been left to look at alternatives.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis, Chelsea have turned their attention to Camara.

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Who is Lamine Camara?

The report claims that Alonso has chosen Camara as his preferred midfield addition.

Furthermore, discussions are said to have opened between the relevant parties to determine whether negotiating a deal is plausible.

Since arriving from Metz in the summer of 2024, Camara has contributed six goals and 11 assists from 74 appearances.

As well as also making 15 appearances in the Champions League, the 22-year-old featured in all four of Senegal's matches at the World Cup.

Despite his young age, Camara has earned 37 caps for his country, only enhancing his reputation on the international stage.

He has generally been used as a number six or number eight during his career.

© Iconsport / Alex Ferrelly/Crystal Pix, SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Why Camara is not the right profile for Chelsea

Although Camara is clearly on an upward trajectory, that does not mean that he has the profile that Chelsea require.

At 5ft 9ins, Camara would not be bringing the extra height and physicality that Alonso needs.

While playing with a back three reduces the need to have a towering central midfielder, Chelsea could benefit from someone with a stronger build.

None of Chelsea's central midfielders are above 6ft, while new addition Valentin Barco - who started versus Luton - is just 5ft 7ins.