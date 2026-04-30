Preview: Mansfield Town vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 30 Apr 2026 11:52

Looking to record their highest league finish since the late 1970s, Mansfield Town welcome Championship-bound Cardiff City to One Call Stadium for a League One clash on Saturday.

The Stags shared the spoils at the base of Peterborough United in their penultimate match of the campaign, whilst the Bluebirds produced a five-star performance against Northampton Town.

Match preview

At the beginning of the 2025-26 season, a humble goal of stretching their League One stay to three years was set by Mansfield Town, who have since gone on to compete in the top half of England's third tier.

Since a mid-season slump which ended during the festive period, the Stags have collected a staggering 39 points from their past 24 third-tier contests, moving themselves firmly away from any faint relegation fears.

Nigel Clough's side are currently in the midst of a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3) in League One, sharing the points at Weston Homes Stadium with last season's EFL Trophy winners Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Losing just one of their past 14 league battles, Mansfield are sitting in 11th spot in the third-tier rankings ahead of this weekend's season finale, with a positive result against Cardiff potentially enough to give the hosts their highest placement since the 1977-78 term.

Premier League and Champions League contenders Arsenal are the only side to defeat the Stags at One Call Stadium since the beginning of March, with Clough's troops undefeated across their past five home games (W2 D3).

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

For the first time in 22 years, Cardiff City found themselves slumming it out in the third tier of English football this season, with the Welsh outfit performing admirably to secure an immediate return to the Championship scene.

Guaranteed to finish second behind League One champions Lincoln City, the Bluebirds are cruising towards the conclusion of 2025-26 and secured a third consecutive victory last Saturday, when they fired five goals past already-relegated Northampton.

Now on a mission to enjoy four straight competitive wins for the first time since late August, Brian Barry-Murphy's men are in second position in the third-tier rankings, a mammoth 16 points ahead of third-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Only the aforementioned Lincoln (58) have collected more than Cardiff's 53 home points in the division this campaign, with the Bluebirds netting a combined eight goals in South Wales across three recent triumphs.

After showing signs of second-tier quality during the closing half of the 2024-25 term, Yousef Salech has unsurprisingly filled his goalscoring boots in League One, with the Danish marksman bagging 14 strikes across 33 appearances.

Mansfield Town League One form:

L D D W W D

Cardiff City League One form:

D W D W W W

Team News

© Imago

After their sixth goalless draw of the calendar year last time out, Mansfield should stick with a centre-back trio of Kyle Knoyle, Elliott Hewitt and Ryan Sweeney.

Producing a man-of-the-match display against Peterborough, goalkeeper Liam Roberts was the only shot-stopper in the Stags' matchday squad at Weston Homes Stadium.

Trailing only Will Evans (8) in his side's goalscoring charts, seven-strike Rhys Oates is pushing for a start on the final day of the campaign.

Saturday's hosts remain without the services of Luke Bolton (calf) and centre-back Baily Cargill (hamstring).

Bagging a brilliant brace at the expense of lowly Northampton last weekend, Cardiff's Ollie Tanner is set to start on the right flank once again.

Netting off the bench, leading goalscorer Salech will be looking for a promotion to the first XI, potentially in place of Callum Robinson.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Hewitt, Sweeney; Akins, Reed, Hendry, McLaughlin; Russell, Oates, Evans

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Tyrer; Kpakio, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan; J Colwill, Turnbull, Tanner, R Colwill, Willock; Robinson

We say: Mansfield Town 2-2 Cardiff City

Both playing for pride this weekend, Mansfield and Cardiff could provide an exciting attacking spectacle for supporters.

The Bluebirds are the favourites given their league standing, however, the Stags are extremely difficult to conquer on their own patch.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.