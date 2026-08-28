Aston Villa transfer news: Major Rafael Leao update as AC Milan star 'gives green light' to San Siro exit

Aston Villa have reportedly lost out to Galatasaray in the race to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Despite his status at San Siro, it has been known for some time that the Portugal international would be taking on a new challenge.

Although Leao has been linked with the likes of Manchester United in the past, it has been Villa and Galatasaray that have emerged as the frontrunners for the 27-year-old.

A report earlier this week claimed that Aston Villa were in line to beat Galatasaray to Leao's signature.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leao has decided to make the move to Turkey.

© Imago / Agency

Galatasaray win Leao race

The report claims that Galatasaray have been given the 'initial green light' by Leao to conclude a deal.

Although Aston Villa are said to have made a fresh attempt to sign Leao over the last 12 hours, the attacker has decided to make the switch to Super Lig.

Galatasaray are reportedly paying €45m (£38.52m), plus add-ons, for Leao, who has spent the last seven years in Italy.

He will leave the Italian giants as a club legend, having contributed 80 goals and 65 assists from 291 appearances.

AC Milan won the Serie A title in 2021-22, a season in which Leao was voted as the most valuable player in the division.

© Imago / Sportimage

Leao rejection a big blow to Aston Villa?

Unai Emery revealed on Friday that Nicolas Jackson was leaving Chelsea to join Aston Villa, replacing Ollie Watkins in the process.

That said, missing out on Leao will be regarded as a major blow when Villa are lacking proven quality wingers in their squad.

While a cheaper alternative may be found at a time when Villa need to comply with the relevant financial regulations, Leao would have been their statement signing of the summer.