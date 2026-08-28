Chelsea transfer news: Caleb Wiley future update as Championship club seal loan signing

Chelsea have allowed Caleb Wiley to sign for Preston North End on loan.

At a time when the Blues are in the headlines through a saga involving Enzo Fernandez and the potential addition of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, BlueCo are having to work hard to facilitate a wide array of departures involving fringe players.

Wiley falls into that category having not made a single Chelsea first-team appearance since his arrival in 2024.

Across loan stints with Strasbourg and Watford, the United States international has played just 21 times.

However, Wiley and Chelsea hope that he can kick-start his career with a stint at Deepdale.

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Wiley 'instantly excited' for Preston transfer

Speaking to the club's official website, Wiley stated that he could not wait to make the switch to Preston once they registered an interest.

The 21-year-old said: "It's a very exciting time. Everything's happened pretty quickly but I'm really looking forward to my time here.

"The minute that I was told that Preston were interested, I was instantly excited for this opportunity.

"I've had some great conversations with the manager already and it's clear what he wants from me. I'm looking forward to my time here and growing as a player."

Also on Friday, Preston have signed Oxford United winger Stanley Mills for an undisclosed fee.

Preston play Charlton Athletic on Saturday looking to earn their first points of the new Championship campaign.

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Which other fringe players are leaving Chelsea?

David Datro Fofana's four-game, five-loan stint at Chelsea has come to an end, with the Ivorian completing a permanent transfer to Servette.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery has confirmed that Nicolas Jackson is leaving Stamford Bridge for Aston Villa.