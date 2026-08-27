Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

Charlton Athletic play host to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon looking to extend their 100% start in the Championship to three matches.

At a time when the Addicks sit in third position in the Championship table, Preston are down in 20th place having lost both of the league fixtures in 2026-27.

Match preview

A 5-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup is far from ideal preparation for Charlton as they bid to stay in the lofty heights of third.

However, with Nathan Jones having made 10 changes for that fixture, he will remain optimistic that a strong start to the campaign can be maintained.

Statements have been made in their opening Championship matches, first coming from behind to record a 2-1 win over Derby County.

Charlton then battled their way to a 2-1 triumph at title favourites West Ham United, who missed a penalty in added-on time.

Regardless of the circumstances, the result emphasised that Charlton can compete with the best teams in the division, while Lloyd Jones and Tyreece Campbell netted two goals apiece.

At the same time, Charlton are yet to keep a clean sheet in four matches this season, something that will need to change going forward.

© Imago / Focus Images

As far as Preston are concerned, Paul Heckingbottom could be fighting to keep his job in the Deepdale dugout.

Losing 4-0 to Everton in the EFL Cup will be quickly forgotten, but defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Wolverhampton Wanderers have followed scraping past Huddersfield Town on penalties in the EFL Cup first round.

Across eight competitive matches stretching back to April 18, Preston have only won once, while they suffered five consecutive pre-season losses before the aforementioned Huddersfield game.

While a win at The Valley would get things back on track, it will not be ignored by the club's board that Heckingbottom now has just 29 victories from 104 games in charge.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

Preston North End Championship form:

Preston North End form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Charlton face making a change in defence after Billy Koumetio limped off during the early stages of the Spurs game.

Ivan Mesik is expected to deputise in the middle of the backline in what may prove to be the only change from the win at West Ham.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, recently signed from Wrexham, produced a man-of-the-match performance at the London Stadium and will retain his spot between the sticks.

The manner of Preston's defeat to Everton may see Heckingbottom revert back to the team that started versus Wolves.

Harry Clarke, Ali McCann, Alfie Devine and Callum Lang should all be recalled to the first XI, while Ben Gibson comes into contention after serving a ban.

Heckingbottom may also give consideration to a switch to a back three, which may lead to Pol Valentin and Andrija Vukcevic starting at wing-back.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; McNamara, Jones, Mesik, Bell; Coventry, Chalobah; Grant, Carey, Campbell; Leaburn

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Clarke, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes; McCann, Leroy; Devine, Lang, Burgzorg; Erabi

We say: Charlton Athletic 3-1 Preston North End

Although Charlton will be reeling from the one-sided defeat in North London, Preston look far away from posting a win in the Championship, especially on away territory. With that in mind, we are backing the Addicks to come through in relatively comfortable fashion.

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